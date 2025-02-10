Skip to content
Five Canadiens players who will benefit from the NHL break

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Five Canadiens players who will benefit from the NHL break
Credit: Getty Images
There it is: the Confrontation of the four nations is in the spotlight.

It is the first day of training for the guys with their national team, and we are setting the stage for the tournament, which will begin on Wednesday. That’s where the media attention will be.

This made me wonder: which CH players will benefit from the break? Here are five candidates. There might be better ones in your eyes, but I like these five names.

Lane Hutson is a player coming from the NCAA. And even if he has been training more at university, the pace of games in the Bettman circuit (including travel) is really more intense.

Resting, like any rookie, will do him good.

Josh Anderson is really putting his 2023-2024 season (which was really, really tough) behind him. But clearly, he is not at 100% right now, missing practices due to an injury.

A little break for an injured guy is a good thing.

Kirby Dach has not had a great season. He seems lost on the ice – despite some good flashes here and there – and one can wonder if he is still making the right decisions.

Recharging mentally could help him. In any case, I think it can’t hurt.

Jakub Dobes was not assigned to the Rocket during the break. Considering his recent difficulties, one might think that the CH preferred to give him some rest rather than have him play down there.

This explains his place in my piece.

Patrik Laine is at the tournament, I know. But I said I would talk about the guys who will benefit from the break in the NHL… and I think seeing Laine in an environment he knows, namely Finland, could restore his confidence.

After all, he was chosen despite his injury. He will be placed in a position of confidence. Right?


