Brossard: Sidney Crosby is present at the Canada training session

Brossard: Sidney Crosby is present at the Canada training sessionCharles-Alexis Brisebois
The question on everyone’s lips, in the context of the Four Nations Challenge, is whether Sidney Crosby will be able to play despite his recent injury.
He has missed some of the Penguins’ games recently.
After all, Canada’s captain has never really had the chance to play with Nathan MacKinnon in the past, and the Four Nations Challenge is a good starting point.
Crosby’s plan is as follows: he showed up in Montreal. From there, he has until 5 PM tonight to see if he is indeed fit enough to officially be part of the Canadian lineup.
But here comes some good news: this morning, in Brossard, Crosby skated on the ice during Canada’s practice. So at least he can practice.
No. 87 shooting pucks pic.twitter.com/o4SvazakOr
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 10, 2025
Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner, for their part, took repetitions with Connor McDavid. So we can think that the trio of Crosby and McDavid, unsurprisingly, will be the top two.We’ve seen worse.
We will have the complete picture later since Crosby is uncertain and since Travis Konecny is sick. But for now, here’s what the lines and defensive pairs look like.
Team Canada’s lines this morning:
Stone-Crosby-MacKinnon
Reinhart-McDavid-Marner
Marchand-Point-Jarvis
Hagel-Cirelli-Bennett
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 10, 2025
Toews-Makar (Sanheim)
Morrissey-Parayko
Theodore-Doughty
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 10, 2025
Samuel Montembeault on the ice for the first time with Team Canada ahead of the Four Nations tournament! pic.twitter.com/x8aUKNoVeR
— RDS (@RDSca) February 10, 2025
Details to come…