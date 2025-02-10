Brossard: Sidney Crosby is present at the Canada training session

Credit: The question on everyone’s lips, in the context of the Four Nations Challenge, is whether Sidney Crosby will be able to play despite his recent injury. He has missed some of the Penguins’ games recently. After all, Canada’s captain has never really had the chance to play with Nathan MacKinnon in the past, and the […]

The question on everyone’s lips, in the context of the Four Nations Challenge, is whether Sidney Crosby will be able to play despite his recent injury.

He has missed some of the Penguins’ games recently.

After all, Canada’s captain has never really had the chance to play with Nathan MacKinnon in the past, and the Four Nations Challenge is a good starting point.

Crosby’s plan is as follows: he showed up in Montreal. From there, he has until 5 PM tonight to see if he is indeed fit enough to officially be part of the Canadian lineup.

We will have answers later.

But here comes some good news: this morning, in Brossard, Crosby skated on the ice during Canada’s practice. So at least he can practice.

No. 87 shooting pucks pic.twitter.com/o4SvazakOr — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 10, 2025

Mark Stone and Nathan MacKinnon were by his side. This is a good sign for Wednesday, although it confirms nothing.

Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner, for their part, took repetitions with Connor McDavid. So we can think that the trio of Crosby and McDavid, unsurprisingly, will be the top two.We’ve seen worse.

We will have the complete picture later since Crosby is uncertain and since Travis Konecny is sick. But for now, here’s what the lines and defensive pairs look like.

Team Canada’s lines this morning: Stone-Crosby-MacKinnon

Reinhart-McDavid-Marner

Marchand-Point-Jarvis

Hagel-Cirelli-Bennett — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 10, 2025

Toews-Makar (Sanheim)

Morrissey-Parayko

Theodore-Doughty — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 10, 2025

Samuel Montembeault on the ice for the first time with Team Canada ahead of the Four Nations tournament! pic.twitter.com/x8aUKNoVeR — RDS (@RDSca) February 10, 2025

Of course, since it was a practice with everyone, we had to expect to see Samuel Montembeault skating as well. He stepped onto the ice in Brossard (which he knows well) with his Team Canada teammates.Here are some images for those interested.

Details to come…