A contract between Jake Evans and the Canadiens is still a “very live possibility.”

A contract between Jake Evans and the Canadiens is still a “very live possibility.”
On Sunday, Pierre LeBrun from TSN revealed that negotiations between Jake Evans and the Canadiens are not progressing. After the game against the Lightning, Evans spoke about his time with the Canadiens in the past tense, which makes the situation quite strange.

There are only a few weeks left before the NHL trade deadline, and if Kent Hughes doesn’t reach an agreement with his center before March 7, we could expect to see him traded elsewhere in the league.

However, Renaud Lavoie from TVA Sports wanted to reassure Canadiens fans during his appearance on the show JiC on Monday night.

According to the TVA Sports insider, there is still a “very real possibility” of seeing Evans extend his contract with Montreal.

As Renaud Lavoie explained, it is completely normal to see Jake Evans’ camp and the Canadiens negotiating strongly. It’s part of the game.

It’s important to understand that negotiations for a player who exceeds the expectations of his contract can be very difficult. Jake Evans earns only $1.7 million per season with a production of about one point every two games.

It is certain that he will be entitled to a salary increase, but it remains to be seen if Kent Hughes will be willing to pay the price.

His point production can increase his salary, but we are also talking about a player who is extremely responsible in both ends of the rink, is excellent on the penalty kill, and has some playoff experience.

It is already known that Kent Hughes would ask for at least a second-round pick in case of a trade, but if negotiations are going well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Evans’ price go up.

Montreal is going through a series of eight losses in their last nine games. This is probably a clear signal that the Canadiens should still be sellers at the trade deadline.

However, one must wonder if Evans could be part of the core when the CH becomes competitive. At 28 years old, he still has a lot of hockey to play, unlike a player like David Savard.

If Kent Hughes thinks Evans could help the Canadiens in the future, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him do everything possible to extend the center’s contract.


