Two years later, the Eagles finally take their revenge

Two years later, the Eagles finally take their revengeJonathan Di Gregorio
Jon Hamm introduces his AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom
Bradley Cooper introduces the NFC Champion @Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly
Chiefs win the toss and elect to defer. Let’s play football.
HURTS TO DOTSON DIME
Super Bowl tush push tuddy has arrived #FlyEaglesFly
Just through the uprights to extend the Philly lead to 10-0 @jake_elliott22
Then, Philadelphia’s defense took control with two sacks against Patrick Mahomes and an interception that led to a touchdown and a 17-point lead.
COOPER DEJEAN PICK TO THE HOUSE!
JALEN TO DEVONTA DEEP TOUCHDOWN!
The Chiefs’ offense finally showed signs of life just before the end of the first quarter as they scored their first touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Mahomes to Xavier Worthy. Unfortunately, they failed the two-point conversion.
Patrick Mahomes throws across his body to Xavier Worthy to get on the board.
DeAndre Hopkins has a touchdown in the Super Bowl
Rookie Xavier Worthy has his 2nd touchdown of the game
Overtime
– The KC offensive line did nothing.
Mahomes: pic.twitter.com/uExHeYAZfj
– A lot of symbolism during the show.
Truth is, this was way, way too good of an artistic performance to be fully appreciated in a Super Bowl Halftime context. #SBLIX #KendrickBowl #AppleMusicHalftime https://t.co/5RiGkfofMB
