Two years later, the Eagles finally take their revenge

Get your wings out, the table is set for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans!On one side, the Kansas City Chiefs were trying to become the first team in NFL history to win the Vince Lombardi trophy three times in a row.On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles wanted to avenge their defeat two years ago against the same Chiefs.Both teams are ready, the fans are hyped, and the stars are showcasing their team: Jon Hamm for the Chiefs and Bradley Cooper for the Eagles.Kansas City won the coin toss, and it was the Eagles who started with the ball.After each team exchanged a possession, Philadelphia was the first to score thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts. However, it was a 27-yard pass to Jahan Dotson that set up his team at the goal line.7-0 for Philadelphia after one quarter.Although the Chiefs made an interception, it was the Eagles who scored the next points with an 8-yard field goal from Jake Elliott. The score is 10-0.

Then, Philadelphia’s defense took control with two sacks against Patrick Mahomes and an interception that led to a touchdown and a 17-point lead.

Nothing is going right for the Chiefs who fell victim to their second interception of the first half as the Eagles scored a third touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Hurts to A. J. Brown.24-0 for Philadelphia at halftime. It will be a steep hill to climb for Kansas City.Time for the halftime show with Kendrick Lamar.Despite a certain sobriety, the show was interesting with only guest Samuel L. Jackson as host and singer SZA, but I must say I was rather sold ahead of time.Back for the second half. The Eagles players picked up where they left off as the defense remained unyielding and the offense added a successful three-point conversion on a 29-yard field goal, followed by another touchdown on a long 46-yard play from Hurts to DeVonta Smith.

The Chiefs’ offense finally showed signs of life just before the end of the first quarter as they scored their first touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Mahomes to Xavier Worthy. Unfortunately, they failed the two-point conversion.

34-6 for the Eagles after three quarters of play.However, it was too little too late for the Chiefs as their opponent added three points on a 48-yard field goal by kicker Elliott, plus quickly regained possession following a fumble caused by a sack against Mahomes.The Eagles scored three more points on their next possession.Then Philadelphia added another three-point conversion to make the score 40-10.Although the Chiefs scored two more touchdowns, one on a seven-yard pass from Mahomes to DeAndre Hopkins, and the second on a 50-yard pass to Worthy, it was a day to forget for them.Final score: 40-21 for the Eagles. The City of Brotherly Love has won Super Bowl LIX and took its revenge two years later.

– The KC offensive line did nothing.

– A lot of symbolism during the show.