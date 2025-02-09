Top-5: Tony DeAngelo shoots the puck into his own net

Top-5: Tony DeAngelo shoots the puck into his own netMathis Therrien
Here’s a recap.
Here’s the sequence.
Tony Deangelo fires the puck CLEAN into his own net pic.twitter.com/9br5EROeIC
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 9, 2025
2. A “Green Man” jumped onto the ice in Vancouver
Do you know the “Green Men”?
Well, last night, a “Green Man” somehow managed to get onto the ice, which resulted in the following moment during a commercial break.
Somehow one of the green men got onto the ice in Vancouver tonight?
(via @NiqhilVelji) pic.twitter.com/CuCsYYKt3B
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 9, 2025
WHAT A STOP BY LANKINEN! pic.twitter.com/yVUrmkocpC
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2025
Radek Faksa pulls out a SWEET move in Round 10 for the shootout winner!#STLBlues pic.twitter.com/sDC1z67Y42
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 9, 2025
Brandon Hagel stays hot with his fifth goal in his last five games
Watch Lightning vs. Red Wings on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wXPEznBFdv
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2025
Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel et Brandon Hagel au moins 25 buts cette saison (en seulement 54 matchs )
Le Lightning est l’équipe la plus rapide à atteindre ce plateau depuis les Penguins de 1991-92! pic.twitter.com/If7zlyHLQv
— RDS (@RDSca) February 8, 2025
It’s quite an achievement for the Lightning, which once again has several players racking up points in abundance.
In the case of Hagel, it’s important to note that he has 60 points, which is a pace of 91 points at the moment.
Brandon Hagel today:
— 2 goals
— 2 assists
— 2 blocked shots
— on-ice for 4 Lightning goals, 0 Red Wings goals
Playing at a 91pt pace this season. pic.twitter.com/awni4j2r6A
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 8, 2025
And that’s exactly what Jamie Benn wanted to show last night by celebrating his goal, which was the eighth for the Stars.
As soon as he scored, he skated to the players’ bench to sit down without celebrating as if nothing had happened.
Jamie Benn puts an EIGHTH (8) goal on the board for the Stars and just skates to the bench after pic.twitter.com/mNmVLOo9ml
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 9, 2025
A rather amusing moment for the Stars’ captain.
Overtime
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
The second-to-last day of games before the #4Nations Face-Off saw plenty of participant action, including Matthew Tkachuk and Filip Forsberg, who led the @FlaPanthers and @PredsNHL to victory Saturday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xwupVf6YVj pic.twitter.com/lk6Wxf9WW4
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 9, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from yesterday.
– On the schedule today: two games.