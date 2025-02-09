Top-5: Tony DeAngelo shoots the puck into his own net

Credit: Yesterday was the last big day of hockey before the Four Nations tournament break. There were 14 games on the schedule, so we got to see a lot of highlights. Here’s a recap. 1. Tony DeAngelo scores into his own net A few weeks ago, defenseman Tony DeAngelo left the SKA of Saint Petersburg to […]

Yesterday was the last big day of hockey before the Four Nations tournament break.There were 14 games on the schedule, so we got to see a lot of highlights.

Here’s a recap.

A few weeks ago, defenseman Tony DeAngelo left the SKA of Saint Petersburg to return to the NHL by signing with the New York Islanders.Things have been going well for DeAngelo so far, except that yesterday, he really seemed out of sorts as he very clearly shot the puck into his own net.

Here’s the sequence.

Tony Deangelo fires the puck CLEAN into his own net pic.twitter.com/9br5EROeIC — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 9, 2025

Obviously, DeAngelo felt very bad about it as seen in the sequence, especially since this goal happened in the third period and allowed the Minnesota Wild to take a 5-3 lead and ultimately win 6-3.In short, a night to forget for DeAngelo.

2. A “Green Man” jumped onto the ice in Vancouver

Do you know the “Green Men”?

They are the classic fans dressed in green costumes in Vancouver, who go wild when the camera is on them.

Well, last night, a “Green Man” somehow managed to get onto the ice, which resulted in the following moment during a commercial break.

Somehow one of the green men got onto the ice in Vancouver tonight? (via @NiqhilVelji) pic.twitter.com/CuCsYYKt3B — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 9, 2025

WHAT A STOP BY LANKINEN! pic.twitter.com/yVUrmkocpC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2025

Radek Faksa pulls out a SWEET move in Round 10 for the shootout winner!#STLBlues pic.twitter.com/sDC1z67Y42 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 9, 2025

Brandon Hagel stays hot with his fifth goal in his last five games Watch Lightning vs. Red Wings on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wXPEznBFdv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2025

Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel et Brandon Hagel au moins 25 buts cette saison (en seulement 54 matchs ) Le Lightning est l’équipe la plus rapide à atteindre ce plateau depuis les Penguins de 1991-92! pic.twitter.com/If7zlyHLQv — RDS (@RDSca) February 8, 2025

He even took the opportunity to hug the referee while being escorted off the ice.Overall, a funny moment that overshadowed the big 2-1 victory of the Vancouver Canucks against the Toronto Maple Leafs.The Canucks owe a big thanks to Kevin Lankinen, who made a remarkable save against none other than Auston Matthews at the end of the third period.We witnessed quite a shootout last night between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, as both teams went all the way to the tenth round.Regulation time and overtime were not enough to break the 5-5 tie, and many shootout attempts were needed.In the end, Radek Faksa scored a stunning goal against Arvid Soderblom to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory.The Tampa Bay Lightning is once again recognized this season for having many very talented players who can score goals at any moment.In fact, yesterday, by scoring two goals in the 6-3 victory of the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Detroit Red Wings, Brandon Hagel became the fourth player on the team this season to reach the 25-goal mark.Indeed, Brayden Point (30 goals), Jake Guentzel (27 goals), Brandon Hagel (26 goals), and Nikita Kucherov (25 goals) all have 25 goals or more and are all in the top 15 NHL scorers.

It’s quite an achievement for the Lightning, which once again has several players racking up points in abundance.

In the case of Hagel, it’s important to note that he has 60 points, which is a pace of 91 points at the moment.

Brandon Hagel today: — 2 goals

— 2 assists

— 2 blocked shots

— on-ice for 4 Lightning goals, 0 Red Wings goals Playing at a 91pt pace this season. pic.twitter.com/awni4j2r6A — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 8, 2025

In an 8-3 victory for the Dallas Stars over the poor San Jose Sharks, the significance of the goals diminishes at a certain point in the game.

And that’s exactly what Jamie Benn wanted to show last night by celebrating his goal, which was the eighth for the Stars.

As soon as he scored, he skated to the players’ bench to sit down without celebrating as if nothing had happened.

Jamie Benn puts an EIGHTH (8) goal on the board for the Stars and just skates to the bench after pic.twitter.com/mNmVLOo9ml — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 9, 2025

A rather amusing moment for the Stars’ captain.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

The second-to-last day of games before the #4Nations Face-Off saw plenty of participant action, including Matthew Tkachuk and Filip Forsberg, who led the @FlaPanthers and @PredsNHL to victory Saturday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xwupVf6YVj pic.twitter.com/lk6Wxf9WW4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 9, 2025

– Here are the top scorers from yesterday.

– On the schedule today: two games.