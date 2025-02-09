The Canadiens bow (again) at the Bell Centre

Credit: Before thinking about the game between the Chiefs and the Eagles, the Canadiens had a big challenge. The Tampa Bay Lightning visited the Bell Centre this afternoon. Jayden Struble took Logan Mailloux’s place in the Montreal lineup: Today's lineup Today's lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/S7J5CvQSpF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2025 It has often been […]

Before thinking about the game between the Chiefs and the Eagles, the Canadiens had a big challenge.The Tampa Bay Lightning visited the Bell Centre this afternoon.

Jayden Struble took Logan Mailloux’s place in the Montreal lineup:

It has often been the case lately… And it happened again today: the Canadiens did not start the game well.

Check out the hands on Nick Paul : @NHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/kTAIfUII7l — NHL (@NHL) February 9, 2025

Gonzo threads one through for Heddy pic.twitter.com/1JVzPEwpuJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TLightning) February 9, 2025

Quickly, the Lightning showed their colors by scoring two goals in just under 10 minutes to start the game.Nick Paul and Victor Hedman found the net:

Already, we felt that the Lightning’s two goals hurt the confidence of the Canadiens.

But one of the team’s leaders stepped up to narrow the gap to just one goal.

Brendan Gallagher fooled Andrei Vasilevskiy with a nice wrist shot:The first period ended with the score at 2-1 in favor of the Bolts.

However, the Canadiens forgot to show up at the start of the second period… And the Lightning took advantage.

Brayden Point scored, ending Jakub Dobes’ day:

Brayden Point chases Jakub Dobeš from the game! pic.twitter.com/5MtijEf7ri — RDS (@RDSca) February 9, 2025

But whether it was Dobes or Montembeault… There doesn’t seem to be much difference lately.

The Lightning scored a goal to take a 4-1 lead, courtesy of Zemgus Girgensons.

It’s hard to watch the Canadiens for the past two weeks…

Christian Dvorak gives Montreal life in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/mgEwc717NH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 9, 2025

At least, Christian Dvorak pleased the fans who showed up by scoring his 6th goal of the season.A nice goal, too:The first ten minutes of the third period were not spectacular.Brendan Gallagher decided to wake the crowd by scoring his second goal of the game.

Well, yes, it’s him again:

we haven’t said our last word super b̶o̶w̶l̶ goal sunday#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gYgQVUScq3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2025

However, this was the last moment of glory for the Canadiens in the match.

Martin St-Louis tried everything by pulling his goalie at the end of the game… But it failed.

Anthony Cirelli scored into an empty net to allow the Lightning to win 5-3.

Another loss for the CH…

Overtime

There were two games played today in the NHL.

The Canadiens’ game, and the one between the Washington Capitals and the Utah team.

The Caps fell 5-4 in a shootout, with the highlight being Tom Wilson’s great performance (two goals and one assist).

Utah Hockey Club secures the W in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/A6lsHyOslp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2025

Karel Vejmelka was perfect in the shootout to help his team win: