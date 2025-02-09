The Canadiens bow (again) at the Bell Centre

The Canadiens bow (again) at the Bell CentreMarc-Olivier Cook
Jayden Struble took Logan Mailloux’s place in the Montreal lineup:
Today’s lineup
Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/S7J5CvQSpF
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2025
It has often been the case lately… And it happened again today: the Canadiens did not start the game well.
Check out the hands on Nick Paul
: @NHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/kTAIfUII7l
— NHL (@NHL) February 9, 2025
Gonzo threads one through for Heddy pic.twitter.com/1JVzPEwpuJ
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TLightning) February 9, 2025
Already, we felt that the Lightning’s two goals hurt the confidence of the Canadiens.
But one of the team’s leaders stepped up to narrow the gap to just one goal.
Brendan Gallagher gets the Habs on the board! @CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo | #NHLNShowcase pic.twitter.com/WNJTOSGjbR
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 9, 2025
However, the Canadiens forgot to show up at the start of the second period… And the Lightning took advantage.
Brayden Point scored, ending Jakub Dobes’ day:
Brayden Point chases Jakub Dobeš from the game! pic.twitter.com/5MtijEf7ri
— RDS (@RDSca) February 9, 2025
But whether it was Dobes or Montembeault… There doesn’t seem to be much difference lately.
The @TBLightning are rolling!
Zemgus Girgensons makes it 4-1! #GoBolts | #NHLNShowcase pic.twitter.com/XumRbj5QmE
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 9, 2025
It’s hard to watch the Canadiens for the past two weeks…
Christian Dvorak gives Montreal life in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/mgEwc717NH
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 9, 2025
Well, yes, it’s him again:
we haven’t said our last word
super b̶o̶w̶l̶ goal sunday#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gYgQVUScq3
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2025
Martin St-Louis tried everything by pulling his goalie at the end of the game… But it failed.
Another loss for the CH…
Overtime
The Canadiens’ game, and the one between the Washington Capitals and the Utah team.
The Caps fell 5-4 in a shootout, with the highlight being Tom Wilson’s great performance (two goals and one assist).
Utah Hockey Club secures the W in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/A6lsHyOslp
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2025