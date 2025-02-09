The Canadiens are receiving calls about Mike Matheson

The Canadiens are receiving calls about Mike MathesonMathis Therrien
On the Montreal Canadiens’ side, with the recent significant drop in performance, the team seems to have returned to familiar territory as the deadline approaches, which is that of sellers.
Obviously, I’m primarily referring here to Jake Evans, Joel Armia, and David Savard, but as of the latest news, Kent Hughes is also receiving calls for Mike Matheson.
#GoHabsGo are likely to be Sellers this year, but NHL sources across the league confirm they’re making as many calls as they’re taking.
The latest on Evans, Armia, Savard, and Matheson; and why NHL executives believe the Habs to be “Hybrid Sellers” this year.
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) February 9, 2025
Indeed, multiple NHL sources reported to Marco D’Amico and Responsible Gambler that the Canadiens were receiving calls for several of their veterans, including Matheson.
This means that even though the CH’s number 8 is still under contract for the next season, several teams are interested in adding his services for beyond the current campaign.
Well, once again according to information from Marco D’Amico, the CH is currently employing a hybrid approach as the trade deadline approaches.
Indeed, on one hand, Kent Hughes will listen to offers for the veterans mentioned above and will seek to get as much as possible in return, but on the other hand, as we’ve heard in recent days, the CH wants to add NHL players to its team.
