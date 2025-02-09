The Canadiens are receiving calls about Mike Matheson

The trade deadline is fast approaching in the National Hockey League.Indeed, we are now less than a month away from March 7, which explains why trade rumors are flying in every corner of the league.In fact, several rumors have already materialized, as some teams have completed significant transactions without waiting for the deadline.

On the Montreal Canadiens’ side, with the recent significant drop in performance, the team seems to have returned to familiar territory as the deadline approaches, which is that of sellers.

Vincent Damphousse is convinced that the CH will be sellers on March 7, and thus will trade some of its veterans.

Obviously, I’m primarily referring here to Jake Evans, Joel Armia, and David Savard, but as of the latest news, Kent Hughes is also receiving calls for Mike Matheson.

#GoHabsGo are likely to be Sellers this year, but NHL sources across the league confirm they’re making as many calls as they’re taking. The latest on Evans, Armia, Savard, and Matheson; and why NHL executives believe the Habs to be “Hybrid Sellers” this year. https://t.co/i1qVh2Spjd — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) February 9, 2025

Indeed, multiple NHL sources reported to Marco D’Amico and Responsible Gambler that the Canadiens were receiving calls for several of their veterans, including Matheson.

This means that even though the CH’s number 8 is still under contract for the next season, several teams are interested in adding his services for beyond the current campaign.

And when you think about it, it is clear that with the salary cap increasing by nearly $8 million, Matheson and his annual salary of $4.85 million will be a great bargain.Kent Hughes thus has the luxury of listening to the calls he receives for his defender and deciding if an offer suits him.With the emergence of Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson has become slightly less important for the CH, which could lead Kent Hughes to trade him if the right offer comes along, especially considering the young defenders pushing through the organization.In short, Matheson seems to be in the same boat as Armia, Evans, and Savard, and could very well leave the ship given that the CH will be sellers, at least partially.Huh? What do you mean partially sellers?

Well, once again according to information from Marco D’Amico, the CH is currently employing a hybrid approach as the trade deadline approaches.

Indeed, on one hand, Kent Hughes will listen to offers for the veterans mentioned above and will seek to get as much as possible in return, but on the other hand, as we’ve heard in recent days, the CH wants to add NHL players to its team.

In Brief

A young forward ready for the NHL and a top-4 right-shot defenseman would represent the targets for the Canadiens.The names that are circulating a lot right now are those you have already heard, such as Dylan Cozens in offense and Noah Dobson on defense. In short, the CH seems to have two clear goals in mind, which are to trade veterans while adding fresh strength to its team to improve right now.It is clear that Kent Hughes no longer wants to trade his players only for draft picks and young prospects.He wants to improve his team, and this could go through a transaction combining his two objectives.One example that comes to mind is a trade involving Jake Evans and Simon Nemec, the young right-shot defenseman from the New Jersey Devils.Nemec was not called up from the American League and used for nothing yesterday at the Bell Centre.The Devils have been interested in Evans for a while, and Nemec is rumored to be on the trading block as well.In short, all of this remains to be closely monitored until March 7.

