Pierre LeBrun: The discussions between Evans and the CH are not progressing (and they are far from an agreement)
What we know right now is that Kent Hughes likes his player… but he also doesn’t want to give him up.
The Canadiens’ GM wants to maximize his value – which is normal.
As discussed at intermission during on our Habs TSN broadcast, my understanding is Jake Evans and the Canadiens have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close. Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more…
It’s known that Hughes would like (at least) a second-round pick in return for his services.
But with the season he’s having and with his salary ($1.7 million), Hughes should not have too many issues getting what he wants.
That said, judging by Pierre LeBrun’s recent comments… one can really believe that his days in Montreal are numbered.
Extension
The former Hab has thrived with the change of scenery… As he is on pace for 40 goals this season with the Avalanche.
Here’s hoping it’s not the same story with Evans…