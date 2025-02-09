Pierre LeBrun: The discussions between Evans and the CH are not progressing (and they are far from an agreement)

The Jake Evans file has been a hot topic in Montreal for quite some time.Will he sign a new deal with the Habs, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season? Will he be traded by Kent Hughes before the trade deadline?These are the two questions that keep coming up lately.

What we know right now is that Kent Hughes likes his player… but he also doesn’t want to give him up.

The Canadiens’ GM wants to maximize his value – which is normal.

As discussed at intermission during on our Habs TSN broadcast, my understanding is Jake Evans and the Canadiens have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close. Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 9, 2025

However, recent news suggests that the chances of him being traded seem greater than those of him staying in Montreal.Pierre LeBrun reports that Evans and the Habs are far from an agreement and that discussions are not advancing for a new contract.The two sides are far from an agreement, according to the informant:

It’s known that Hughes would like (at least) a second-round pick in return for his services.

But with the season he’s having and with his salary ($1.7 million), Hughes should not have too many issues getting what he wants.

After all, Evans has all the tools in his bag to help a team aspiring for the Stanley Cup.We know his qualities.Still, it will be important to monitor how the situation develops in the coming days and weeks.

That said, judging by Pierre LeBrun’s recent comments… one can really believe that his days in Montreal are numbered.

Extension

In 2022, the Habs traded Artturi Lehkonen (who had a similar role to Evans) to Colorado.

The former Hab has thrived with the change of scenery… As he is on pace for 40 goals this season with the Avalanche.

Here’s hoping it’s not the same story with Evans…