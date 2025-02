Credit: The Montreal Canadiens lost the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon. An eighth loss in their last nine games… Changes were expected soon, and the organization did not waste any time on that. Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux have been loaned to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned forward Owen Beck and […]

The Montreal Canadiens lost the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon.

An eighth loss in their last nine games…

The Canadiens have loaned forward Owen Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Laval Rocket. Les Canadiens ont cédé l’attaquant Owen Beck et le défenseur Logan Mailloux au Rocket de Laval. pic.twitter.com/G7ZTMLXO0X — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 9, 2025

Changes were expected soon, and the organization did not waste any time on that.Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux have been loaned to the Laval Rocket.It is worth noting that Jakub Dobes has not been demoted.

