Larry Brooks escapes by comparing Ivan Demidov to Vitali Kravtsov

Larry Brooks escapes by comparing Ivan Demidov to Vitali KravtsovMarc-Olivier Cook
If Ivan Demidov is the best NHL prospect in the eyes of Craig Button, it’s because he has talent.
Demidov has been making headlines for the right reasons for a month and a half, but some still can’t recognize his talent.
Larry Brooks… Who compares him to Vitali Kravtsov.
Narrator in stage whisper: » So in 2019 was Vitali Kravtsov.» https://t.co/1qksl0VHeq
— Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) February 8, 2025
Kravtsov – drafted 9th overall by the Rangers in 2018 – was destined for a great future in the National Hockey League.
However, he has never been able to establish himself as an impact player in the big league. He has played only 64 career games in the NHL…
But it’s really when you look at Kravtsov’s statistics (in the KHL) that you realize Larry Brooks is really missing the mark.
Now he is 25 years old… And he claims a total of 45 points in 54 games this season.
Demidov, at 19, has 44 points in 52 games…
Let’s remember that Larry Brooks is someone who does not hesitate to voice his opinions, but perhaps he should have done some research before making such a comment.
