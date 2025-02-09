Larry Brooks escapes by comparing Ivan Demidov to Vitali Kravtsov

If Ivan Demidov is the best NHL prospect in the eyes of Craig Button, it’s because he has talent.

He is among the promising young players in the Bettman circuit, and seeing him perform so well since the beginning of the season in Russia gives reason to be optimistic.The Canadiens have a good one in their hands!

Demidov has been making headlines for the right reasons for a month and a half, but some still can’t recognize his talent.

Among them?

Larry Brooks… Who compares him to Vitali Kravtsov.

Narrator in stage whisper: » So in 2019 was Vitali Kravtsov.» https://t.co/1qksl0VHeq — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) February 8, 2025

The New York Post journalist really messed up and many criticized his comment under his post on X:

Kravtsov – drafted 9th overall by the Rangers in 2018 – was destined for a great future in the National Hockey League.

However, he has never been able to establish himself as an impact player in the big league. He has played only 64 career games in the NHL…

But it’s really when you look at Kravtsov’s statistics (in the KHL) that you realize Larry Brooks is really missing the mark.

At 18-19-20 years old, Kravtsov was not a star in the KHL.

Now he is 25 years old… And he claims a total of 45 points in 54 games this season.

Demidov, at 19, has 44 points in 52 games…

No, Larry: Ivan Demidov and Vitali Kravtsov are not even comparable!

Let’s remember that Larry Brooks is someone who does not hesitate to voice his opinions, but perhaps he should have done some research before making such a comment.

In Brief

Because we can agree on one thing: the journalist does not look great at the moment.

