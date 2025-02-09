Four nations: Drew Doughty will replace Alex Pietrangelo for Canada

Four nations: Drew Doughty will replace Alex Pietrangelo for CanadaMathis Therrien
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2025
Insane run of poor injury luck for Finland ahead of #4Nations: Nikolas Matinpalo replaces Rasmus Ristolainen, making that three injured defensemen for them.
Ville Heinola is the only Finnish ‘D’ to play an NHL game this season who wasn’t part of the roster at some point.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 9, 2025
This is not ideal for Finland, but they didn’t really have a choice.
In short, let’s say that Finland is starting the tournament at a disadvantage when it comes to defense.
Let’s see how this defense will perform against the best Canadian, American, and Swedish players.
— The Flames are out of the playoffs at the break.
