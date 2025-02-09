Four nations: Drew Doughty will replace Alex Pietrangelo for Canada

Credit: Yes, it is NFL Super Bowl day today, but it is also the last day with National Hockey League games before the Four Nations Tournament break. In fact, there are only two games on the schedule today starting at 1 PM, and then no more NHL games until Saturday, February 22. The Four Nations tournament […]

Yes, it is NFL Super Bowl day today, but it is also the last day with National Hockey League games before the Four Nations Tournament break.In fact, there are only two games on the schedule today starting at 1 PM, and then no more NHL games until Saturday, February 22.The Four Nations tournament will begin this Wednesday at the Bell Centre, with Canada facing Sweden.And speaking of Canada, well, we recently learned that a new addition has been made to the team to replace the absence of Alex Pietrangelo.And without much surprise, it is veteran defenseman from the Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty, who has been chosen by Team Canada.It was a logical choice, considering that if Doughty had not been injured for the entire first half of the NHL season, he would surely have been selected by Team Canada when they made their picks in December.Doughty is a veteran, and he has already represented Canada multiple times, including two Olympic Games, in 2010 in Vancouver and in 2014 in Sochi.The 35-year-old defenseman will thus join a well-stocked defensive unit, with Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Josh Morrissey, Shea Theodore, Colton Parayko, and Travis Sanheim.We can expect to see Doughty in the top-6 to start the tournament, especially ahead of a guy like Sanheim.Now, on the Finnish side, a change has also been made on defense, as Rasmus Ristolainen will not be able to participate in the tournament due to an injury.It is the lesser-known defenseman from the Ottawa Senators, Nikolas Matinpalo, who will replace Ristolainen.It is truly unfortunate for Finland, which loses a third defenseman for the tournament, after having already lost Miro Heiskanen and Jani Hakanpaa.Matinpalo, 26 years old, has only 22 games of NHL experience, 18 of which were this season, and has not recorded any career points.

This is not ideal for Finland, but they didn’t really have a choice.

The only other Finnish defenseman who has played in the NHL this season is Ville Heinola from the Winnipeg Jets.

In short, let’s say that Finland is starting the tournament at a disadvantage when it comes to defense.

Esa Lindell, Niko Mikkola, Oli Maatta, Juuso Valimaki, Henri Jokiharju, Urho Vaakanainen, and Nikolas Matinpalo.

Let’s see how this defense will perform against the best Canadian, American, and Swedish players.

