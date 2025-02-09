Contractual situation: Jake Evans finds it difficult

A little later in the day, Evans commented on his current situation, first confirming what we already knew; despite talks with the team, there is “nothing concrete” at the moment and it is indeed on his mind.

Jake Evans on his contract situation: ‘There are definitely discussions with the club but nothing concrete. I would be lying if I said it wasn’t always on my mind.’ ‘The hardest part is not knowing. I’m not used to this. But I… pic.twitter.com/nytZmutYTE — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) February 9, 2025

“I feel privileged to have played so long in an organization with such history. But at this point, I have no idea what’s going to happen to me. That’s the reality of professional sports.”

“It has been an honor. It’s such a fun place to play, it’s such a great place to live, and I’ve truly enjoyed it. It’s really an honor.”

Jake Evans, on what it means to be a Montreal Canadien: “It’s been an honour. It’s such a fun place to play, it’s such a great place to live, and I’ve just really enjoyed it. It’s truly an honour. There’s so much tradition here, so many great players that have worn this great… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 9, 2025

By his own admission, it is not an easy situation.However, it is a bit further on that it becomes more interesting as the main interested party says:And if we add the following excerpt:

No need to read between the lines to see that Evans is speaking like a player who expects to be traded.

However, with all NHL teams on pause for the 4 Nations Face-Off, general managers might be using this time to finalize transactions. Some clubs could have a different look when league activities resume on February 22.

In Brief

And with their recent performances (just one win in nine games), it is highly likely that the Canadiens will be sellers if they decide to make moves before the trade deadline, and Evans could be the depth player who might interest several teams looking for reinforcements for the playoffs.Is that a high price for a fourth-line player? However, if the Canadiens do not trade him, they also risk losing him this summer as Evans is in the final year of a three-year contract worth an average of $1.7 million per year.

– A weekend to forget.

Sunday was a big miss. It was a big miss that will considerably alter the Montreal Canadiens, even if three weeks ago they were staring at a golden opportunity to avoid that altogether. (@EricEngels) https://t.co/RrYMguJbYP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 10, 2025

– Hughes will not participate in the 4 Nations.

Quinn Hughes has officially been ruled out of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jake Sanderson gets the call as his replacement pic.twitter.com/UYvRDtYqgx — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 9, 2025

– Where will Bregman go?

He is the last big free agent available. https://t.co/PdpZLVeOJx — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 10, 2025

– Excellent!