Contractual situation: Jake Evans finds it difficult

 Jonathan Di Gregorio
Credit: Getty Images
As my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook mentioned earlier this afternoon, the discussions between Jake Evans have stalled for quite some time.

A little later in the day, Evans commented on his current situation, first confirming what we already knew; despite talks with the team, there is “nothing concrete” at the moment and it is indeed on his mind.

By his own admission, it is not an easy situation.

However, it is a bit further on that it becomes more interesting as the main interested party says:

“I feel privileged to have played so long in an organization with such history. But at this point, I have no idea what’s going to happen to me. That’s the reality of professional sports.”

And if we add the following excerpt:

“It has been an honor. It’s such a fun place to play, it’s such a great place to live, and I’ve truly enjoyed it. It’s really an honor.”

No need to read between the lines to see that Evans is speaking like a player who expects to be traded.
However, with all NHL teams on pause for the 4 Nations Face-Off, general managers might be using this time to finalize transactions. Some clubs could have a different look when league activities resume on February 22.

And with their recent performances (just one win in nine games), it is highly likely that the Canadiens will be sellers if they decide to make moves before the trade deadline, and Evans could be the depth player who might interest several teams looking for reinforcements for the playoffs.

Kent Hughes would demand at least a second-round pick to trade his forward.

Is that a high price for a fourth-line player? However, if the Canadiens do not trade him, they also risk losing him this summer as Evans is in the final year of a three-year contract worth an average of $1.7 million per year.


