Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Artturi Lehkonen is on pace for 40 goals this season (over 82 games)

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Artturi Lehkonen is on pace for 40 goals this season (over 82 games)
Credit: Getty Images
Artturi Lehkonen was not recognized as an ultra-offensive player when he played for the Canadiens.

He scored 18 goals in his first season in the NHL, but he was never able to repeat that feat in Montreal.

Things have been different since he arrived in Colorado, however.

He deserves the credit he merits: this season, Lehkonen – who missed a few games due to injury – has a total of 23 goals… In just 45 games.

You read that right!

He is on pace for 40 goals in a full 82-game season, and let’s agree that five years ago, no one would have predicted that in Montreal:

(Credit: HockeyDB)

The Canadiens traded him in 2022 for Justin Barron and a second-round pick.

Barron was used to acquire Alexandre Carrier (at least), but it is still fair to think this is a “bad” transaction for the Habs.

It seems like we didn’t really know his offensive potential, after all…

The one we loved to nickname “Lehky” provided strong service to the Canadiens organization, especially in a more defensive role.

The Finn was used on the bottom-6 and had an important role on the team’s penalty kill, but that pretty much ended there because he had difficulty contributing offensively.

Now that he is settled in Colorado, we see him rolling at a truly impressive pace.

He is scoring goals, contributing to the Avalanche’s offensive success, and he even has the luxury of playing on the top unit of the team alongside Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon.

That also helps when you’re surrounded in that way.


In a nutshell

– It will be special for the family.

– Interesting.

– Do the Stars have what it takes to go all the way this season?

– Noteworthy:

– Eagles or Chiefs tonight?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content