Your daily dose of hockey
Top-4: Martin Necas scores once again the winning goal for the Avalanche

 Mathis Therrien
There were five games last night in the National Hockey League, with ten teams in action.

And let’s just say that this Friday night brought us a lot of goals.

Here’s a recap of the evening.

1. Necas gives the Avalanche victory over the Oilers

It was truly quite a game last night, as the Colorado Avalanche visited the Edmonton Oilers.

And let’s just say we were treated to a lot of goals in the Avalanche’s 5-4 victory.

The two top scorers in the NHL were facing off in this match, and both made their mark, as Nathan MacKinnon recorded four points, including one goal, and Leon Draisaitl scored two goals.

But in the end, what stands out the most is that the winning goal for the Avalanche was scored by newcomer Martin Necas.

This is Necas’s second game-winning goal and ninth point in eight games since he arrived in Colorado.

Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen has only two points in six games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

2. Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks get fired up

It’s another tough season for the Chicago Blackhawks this year, but that doesn’t mean they lack talent.

Indeed, from time to time, the talent of this team shines through, resulting in games like last night, where the Blackhawks won 6-2 against the Nashville Predators.

Connor Bedard even scored a beautiful goal, which turned out to be the game-winner.

Bedard now has 48 points, including 16 goals, in 54 games this season.

It’s also worth noting that Frank Nazar, the prospect drafted by the Blackhawks with the trade pick for Kirby Dach, scored a goal in this game, marking his fourth of the season.

3. The Jets and Penguins come to rain on the parade

As you know, there’s a very tight race for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, with almost all teams involved.

Every point is therefore very important and can really change the dynamics.

And last night, both New York teams, the Islanders and the Rangers, who desperately need points, lost in regulation.

First, the Rangers lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Philip Tomasino who scored the winning goal, as he has five game-winners among his seven goals this season.

And now, on the Islanders’ side, they also lost by just one goal, as the Winnipeg Jets won 4-3.

It was the Jets’ first line that shone again, as Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals with assists from Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.

24 goals is a personal best for Vilardi in his career.

4. Anze Kopitar finally scores his first goal of 2025

Since the beginning of the new year 2025, the captain of the Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar, had not scored a single goal.

Well, this ordeal is now a thing of the past for the Slovenian player, as he scored a goal last night in the Kings’ 5-4 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.

This is a goal that will do him a world of good, as he had not found the back of the net for 15 games.


