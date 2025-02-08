Top-4: Martin Necas scores once again the winning goal for the Avalanche

Credit: There were five games last night in the National Hockey League, with ten teams in action. And let’s just say that this Friday night brought us a lot of goals. Here’s a recap of the evening. 1. Necas gives the Avalanche victory over the Oilers It was truly quite a game last night, as the […]

There were five games last night in the National Hockey League, with ten teams in action.

And let’s just say that this Friday night brought us a lot of goals.

Here’s a recap of the evening.

It was truly quite a game last night, as the Colorado Avalanche visited the Edmonton Oilers.

And let’s just say we were treated to a lot of goals in the Avalanche’s 5-4 victory.

Guess who?! Marty Necas has been so, so good for the @Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/f6QpnnEycB — NHL (@NHL) February 8, 2025

The two top scorers in the NHL were facing off in this match, and both made their mark, as Nathan MacKinnon recorded four points, including one goal, and Leon Draisaitl scored two goals.But in the end, what stands out the most is that the winning goal for the Avalanche was scored by newcomer Martin Necas.

This is Necas’s second game-winning goal and ninth point in eight games since he arrived in Colorado.

Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen has only two points in six games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

It’s another tough season for the Chicago Blackhawks this year, but that doesn’t mean they lack talent.

CONNOR BEDARD How about that release?! pic.twitter.com/5AWHJ8LrUq — NHL (@NHL) February 8, 2025

Indeed, from time to time, the talent of this team shines through, resulting in games like last night, where the Blackhawks won 6-2 against the Nashville Predators.Connor Bedard even scored a beautiful goal, which turned out to be the game-winner.Bedard now has 48 points, including 16 goals, in 54 games this season.

It’s also worth noting that Frank Nazar, the prospect drafted by the Blackhawks with the trade pick for Kirby Dach, scored a goal in this game, marking his fourth of the season.

Alex Vlasic sets up Frank Nazar for his 4th of the season pic.twitter.com/kziltOMxQj — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) February 8, 2025

As you know, there’s a very tight race for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, with almost all teams involved.

Philip Tomasino converts on the power play. pic.twitter.com/R67NhO1Qj7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2025

Every point is therefore very important and can really change the dynamics.And last night, both New York teams, the Islanders and the Rangers, who desperately need points, lost in regulation.First, the Rangers lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Philip Tomasino who scored the winning goal, as he has five game-winners among his seven goals this season.

And now, on the Islanders’ side, they also lost by just one goal, as the Winnipeg Jets won 4-3.

It was the Jets’ first line that shone again, as Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals with assists from Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.

VILARDI X2 The Jets lead by 2. pic.twitter.com/5MnfFAsCGo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2025

24 goals is a personal best for Vilardi in his career.Since the beginning of the new year 2025, the captain of the Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar, had not scored a single goal.

Well, this ordeal is now a thing of the past for the Slovenian player, as he scored a goal last night in the Kings’ 5-4 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.

Anze Kopitar makes it all even again. : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/PPR6TXkGmz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2025

Overtime

This is a goal that will do him a world of good, as he had not found the back of the net for 15 games.

– Here are all the results from the previous night.

– Here are the top scorers from last night.

