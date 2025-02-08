Top-4: Martin Necas scores once again the winning goal for the Avalanche

Top-4: Martin Necas scores once again the winning goal for the AvalancheMathis Therrien
And let’s just say that this Friday night brought us a lot of goals.
Here’s a recap of the evening.
And let’s just say we were treated to a lot of goals in the Avalanche’s 5-4 victory.
Guess who?!
Marty Necas has been so, so good for the @Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/f6QpnnEycB
— NHL (@NHL) February 8, 2025
This is Necas’s second game-winning goal and ninth point in eight games since he arrived in Colorado.
Martin Necas since joining the @Avalanche:
-8 games
-4 goals
-9 points
-2 game winners pic.twitter.com/bFV6LNkTv6
— NHL (@NHL) February 8, 2025
It’s another tough season for the Chicago Blackhawks this year, but that doesn’t mean they lack talent.
CONNOR BEDARD
How about that release?! pic.twitter.com/5AWHJ8LrUq
— NHL (@NHL) February 8, 2025
It’s also worth noting that Frank Nazar, the prospect drafted by the Blackhawks with the trade pick for Kirby Dach, scored a goal in this game, marking his fourth of the season.
Alex Vlasic sets up Frank Nazar for his 4th of the season pic.twitter.com/kziltOMxQj
— BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) February 8, 2025
As you know, there’s a very tight race for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, with almost all teams involved.
Philip Tomasino converts on the power play. pic.twitter.com/R67NhO1Qj7
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2025
And now, on the Islanders’ side, they also lost by just one goal, as the Winnipeg Jets won 4-3.
It was the Jets’ first line that shone again, as Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals with assists from Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.
VILARDI X2
The Jets lead by 2. pic.twitter.com/5MnfFAsCGo
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2025
Well, this ordeal is now a thing of the past for the Slovenian player, as he scored a goal last night in the Kings’ 5-4 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.
Anze Kopitar makes it all even again.
: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/PPR6TXkGmz
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2025
Overtime
– Here are all the results from the previous night.
The @LAKings wrapped up Friday night’s games with a win in the shootout.#NHLStats: https://t.co/LMksZoneM1 pic.twitter.com/OXi8Ft5vru
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 8, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from last night.
– Coming up today: 14 games.