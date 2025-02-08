The Rocket is the first team in the AHL to achieve 30 victories

The Rocket is the first team in the AHL to achieve 30 victoriesRaphael Simard
The Rocket won this time in a shootout against the Toronto Marlies. Pascal Vincent’s squad, which has won a seventh consecutive game, is the first team in the AHL to reach 30 wins.
Final score
Final score pic.twitter.com/vSEBz7VFzt
The goals by Davidson and Roy in the shootout
Davidson and Roy’s shootout goals #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/LuwJ7U4sbR
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Florian Xhekaj were the scorers in the game.
The Montreal affiliate will return to action on Wednesday in Belleville to face the Ottawa Senators’ affiliate.
In brief
– The guys are happy.
30th of the season
W number 30 #GoRocket Everything is at stake here @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/pldBmbVD61
– A lot of interest in Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo.
The #NHLBruins are another team that GMs are circling around.
Carlo, Geekie, Frederic and even Marchand are generating interest.
But Bruins aren’t there yet, per @MurphysLaw74. https://t.co/hevzjr5sO4
– An interview with the two brothers.
Good interview by @ShawnMcKenzieSN https://t.co/Sx9IbXzDhL
– He enjoyed his time in the city.
He wanted to work for the club. https://t.co/psOg9cWsNa
– Good news.
Brandon Graham will be able to play in the Super Bowlhttps://t.co/aR3njRsbJ0
