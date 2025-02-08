The Rocket is the first team in the AHL to achieve 30 victories

Credit: Among the professional hockey clubs in Montreal, only the Canadiens are struggling. Because the Rocket and the Victory, they win quite regularly. Both teams are at the top of their respective leagues. As for the Canadiens, they are ranked 22nd. Once again today, Montreal lost. The Rocket won this time in a shootout against the […]

Among the professional hockey clubs in Montreal, only the Canadiens are struggling.Because the Rocket and the Victory, they win quite regularly. Both teams are at the top of their respective leagues. As for the Canadiens, they are ranked 22nd. Once again today, Montreal lost.

The Rocket won this time in a shootout against the Toronto Marlies. Pascal Vincent’s squad, which has won a seventh consecutive game, is the first team in the AHL to reach 30 wins.

Laval concluded the weekend with two wins against the Toronto Marlies, solidifying its top position in the league overall, but especially in the division.It was not Cayden Primeau in goal, but Connor Hughes, who stopped 30 of the 32 shots directed at him. He also gave nothing away in the shootout.The two shootout goals for the team were scored by Jared Davidson and Joshua Roy.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Florian Xhekaj were the scorers in the game.

Here is the current state of the standings. The Calgary Wranglers (29 wins), who play a little later tonight, could also reach the 30-win mark today.

The Montreal affiliate will return to action on Wednesday in Belleville to face the Ottawa Senators’ affiliate.

They will be aiming for an eighth consecutive victory, nothing less.

