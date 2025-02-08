The CH did not show up: a truly embarrassing defeat against the Devils

Credit: It’s Super Bowl weekend! Before hosting the Lightning tomorrow afternoon, the Habs were trying today to secure only their second victory in their last eight games. The Devils were visiting the Bell Centre for the occasion. Today’s lineup Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/u9EX0NrbNQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 8, 2025 But as has often been […]

Before hosting the Lightning tomorrow afternoon, the Habs were trying today to secure only their second victory in their last eight games.The Devils were visiting the Bell Centre for the occasion.But as has often been the case lately, we saw the Habs struggle in the opening period.

After just under 14 minutes of play, the Canadiens had only two shots on goal…

The Devils took advantage and scored the first goal, courtesy of Jesper Bratt:The Canadiens regrouped a bit before the end of the first period, but it felt like the Devils had the upper hand during the first twenty minutes.

It’s difficult to win against a team like New Jersey when you can’t play the right way…

We’d like to report a robbery. pic.twitter.com/aMPq5uUUkY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2025

Jake Allen stood out at the end of the first period with a fantastic save against Cole Caufield:At the start of the second period, the Canadiens came out to play.

They quickly had the opportunity to go on a power play… But the team was unable to capitalize despite having chances to score.

Josh Anderson also had the chance to tie the game on a breakaway, but Allen came up big once again.

The Devils’ goalie was on fire during the final period:

Two words: JAKE ALLEN pic.twitter.com/BVvp5ZTQwc — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2025

In the second period, Jake Allen’s brilliance stood out… And that’s about all of it.

The Canadiens weren’t effective in the offensive zone after buzzing at the beginning of the period, and in the end, it was the Devils who took advantage once again.

Paul Cotter beat Samuel Montembeault to make it 2-0:

Martin St-Louis’s men began the third period on a power play.

Result?

Not only were the Canadiens unable to score: they also gave up a goal at the very end of the Devils’ penalty.

Jack Hughes managed to outsmart Montembeault with a perfect shot into the top corner:

After Jack’s goal, the other Hughes decided to join the party.

Luke, there’s a Montreal bagel in the bottom corner of the net. Luke: pic.twitter.com/hs0q3ezxpy — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2025

Luke scored to make it 4-0, and Monty would surely like to have that shot back:The Canadiens were never in the game.

The Montreal team lost 4-0… In a truly disappointing match.

Overtime

We must credit Jake Allen, who stopped all 33 shots directed at him for a shutout.He even stopped Owen Beck on a penalty shot with 15 seconds left in the game, denying him his first career goal in the NHL.

This photo perfectly summarizes the Canadiens’ afternoon.

The Devils showed why they are one of the best teams in the NHL, and it became clear the Habs did not have what it takes to compete.

Especially considering that the effort level was abysmal for most of the players on the Tricolore…