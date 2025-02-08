The CH did not show up: a truly embarrassing defeat against the Devils

The CH did not show up: a truly embarrassing defeat against the DevilsMarc-Olivier Cook
Today’s lineup
Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/u9EX0NrbNQ
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 8, 2025
After just under 14 minutes of play, the Canadiens had only two shots on goal…
JESPER BRATT GIVES NJ THE LEAD!#NJDevils | #GoHabsGo | #NHL pic.twitter.com/noDIBlfF6K
— Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) February 8, 2025
It’s difficult to win against a team like New Jersey when you can’t play the right way…
We’d like to report a robbery. pic.twitter.com/aMPq5uUUkY
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2025
They quickly had the opportunity to go on a power play… But the team was unable to capitalize despite having chances to score.
The Devils’ goalie was on fire during the final period:
Two words: JAKE ALLEN pic.twitter.com/BVvp5ZTQwc
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2025
MORE JAKE ALLEN! #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/N6H6szMLU6
— Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) February 8, 2025
In the second period, Jake Allen’s brilliance stood out… And that’s about all of it.
The Canadiens weren’t effective in the offensive zone after buzzing at the beginning of the period, and in the end, it was the Devils who took advantage once again.
PAUL COTTER 2-0 DEVILS!#NJDevils | #NHL | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ckHVbsxkVw
— Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) February 8, 2025
Martin St-Louis’s men began the third period on a power play.
Not only were the Canadiens unable to score: they also gave up a goal at the very end of the Devils’ penalty.
Jack Hughes scores at the end of the PK!#NJDevils | #NHL | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BjWlpLPQvT
— Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) February 8, 2025
After Jack’s goal, the other Hughes decided to join the party.
Luke, there’s a Montreal bagel in the bottom corner of the net.
Luke: pic.twitter.com/hs0q3ezxpy
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2025
The Montreal team lost 4-0… In a truly disappointing match.
Overtime
This photo perfectly summarizes the Canadiens’ afternoon.
Especially considering that the effort level was abysmal for most of the players on the Tricolore…
Experience Habs hockey pic.twitter.com/qjZkXSyYks
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 8, 2025