Patrik Laine with Suzuki and Caufield: Tony Marinaro’s proposal

Patrik Laine with Suzuki and Caufield: Tony Marinaro’s proposalMathis Therrien
The Montreal Canadiens treated us to a remarkable stretch for a month, specifically between December 17 and January 21, which now appears to us as a mere anomaly in the CH’s season.
Indeed, Martin St-Louis’s team is unfortunately back to the CH of November, a CH that is not performing well and still seems to be the worst team on the ice.
It’s no wonder the Tricolor has only one victory in its last seven games.
In short, if the CH doesn’t find a way to turn things around very soon, we can truly say goodbye to the mix and say hello again to Tankathon.
Should Martin St-Louis try out Patrik Laine on the 1st line?
@TonyMarinaro: «If he (Laine) is your best natural sniper on the team, and Suzuki is your best playmaker, wouldn't it make sense that at one point they should play together?»
At first glance, considering that Laine has been playing very poorly for a few games, it wouldn’t really be a good idea to give him a promotion.
Let’s say it would send the wrong message to the rest of the locker room, and above all, it could hurt Suzuki and Caufield even more.
But when we think about it a bit more, it wouldn’t be crazy to put the CH’s best sniper (Laine) and the best playmaker of the CH (Suzuki) together.
Le 1er trio du #GoHabsGo a grandement besoin d'un meilleur apport offensif de la part du 2eme trio…
@JeremyFilosa: «Quand t'as pas de 2eme trio pour t'aider, toute la pression est sur eux»
In short, it’s a thoughtful consideration that was mentioned by Tony Marinaro yesterday during the latest episode of the Sick Podcast.
Let’s see if Martin St-Louis will try to shake things up this weekend with two afternoon games in under 24 hours at the Bell Centre.
In Brief
– Michael Hage recorded two assists last night in a 2-1 victory for the University of Michigan.
Habs Prospects Results 02/07/25
Laval Rocket 5 Toronto Marlies 2
Sean Farrell (7-8-9) 3 PTS 5 SOG
Jared Davidson (16) 1 PTS 2 SOG
Lucas Condotta (1) 1 PTS 2 SOG
Florian Xhekaj (5) 1 PTS
Cayden Primeau (1) 1 PTS
Vincent Arseneau (6) 1 PTS
RHP (11) 1 PTS…
– A well-deserved first star for Farrell.
Friday’s AHL Three Stars of the Night
Sean Farrell @RocketLaval
Sammy Walker @RoadrunnersAHL
Mitch McLain @HSKnights
– A great achievement for Matt Duchene.
Career NHL assist No. 500 for Matt Duchene – congratulations to the @dallasstars forward
