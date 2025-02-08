Marc Bergevin is at the Bell Centre this afternoon

Plenty of scouts in Bell Centre press box for this afternoon’s game between the Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/JI3OYO989l — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 8, 2025

In Brief

Rasmus Ristolainen’s expected absence from the Flyer lineup tonight is for injury, not trade-related reasons. 4 Nations status TBD, but word is Flyers are not against Ristolainen playing if he can. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 8, 2025

Sounds like trade talks are heating up around #Flyers center Scott Laughton. Sources indicate #Leafs and #nhljets are two of the teams who have shown the most interest, but a handful of teams are in the mix.@DailyFaceoff — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) February 8, 2025

Je suis fasciné par le fait que le CH ait flirté avec les séries tout ce temps malgré le fait que Jake Evans et Joel Armia aient récolté plus de points que Kirby Dach et Alex Newhook. Rajoutons aussi que Christian Dvorak n’a qu’un seul petit point de moins que Newhook, malgré… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 8, 2025

Ce bébé est sur le point de disputer son 600e match dans la LNH. De qui s’agit-il? This baby is about to play in his 600th NHL game. Who is it?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cUFACIxJtu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 8, 2025

Il devra se lever de bonne heure pour prendre le poste de Bowden Francis. https://t.co/gphujnCp42 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 8, 2025