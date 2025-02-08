Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Marc Bergevin is at the Bell Centre this afternoon

 Félix Forget
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Marc Bergevin is at the Bell Centre this afternoon
Credit: Getty Images
Even though Marc Bergevin lost his position as the Canadiens’ GM a little over three years ago, we know he remains involved in the hockey world. The former GM is now an employee of the Los Angeles Kings, whom the CH notably faced on Wednesday night.

We don’t know if he was present that night… but it’s far from impossible.

However, today we know for sure where the Kings employee is. Indeed, as with every game, a list of scouts in attendance is made available…

And on today’s list at the Bell Centre, we notice a name we recognize well: that of Marc Bergevin.

He is part of a list of 12 scouts who are present today.

Of course, it’s possible that all of this is just a coincidence. Perhaps he is just passing through Quebec and took the opportunity to lend a hand to his team… but it is also possible that he is there for a specific reason.

And it’s easy to make connections with Jake Evans and Joel Armia, among others.

We know that for a while now, Evans’ name has been associated with the Kings as a team that has him in its sights. We also know that in 2021, the former CH GM recognized what a player like Armia can bring to a team in the playoffs.

He recognized it so well that he gave him a four-year contract worth $3.4 million per season following the team’s playoff run in 2021.

So, do the Kings want more information on two guys they might target ahead of the trade deadline? It’s far from impossible, especially since Bergevin is not the only Kings representative present today.

We know that it was also Bergevin who acquired Christian Dvorak and David Savard in Montreal. That said, they are probably not the top targets on the Kings’ list… although it doesn’t hurt to have information on those guys as well.

Otherwise, we can also wonder if Bergevin wanted to see his first-round draft pick from 2021 in action in the NHL for a second straight game, as Logan Mailloux plays his second consecutive game with the big club.


In Brief

– Mikko Rantanen and Rasmus Ristolainen are not in uniform today. Let’s see if they will play in the Four Nations Clash.

– Scott Laughton: discussions for a trade are intensifying. This will give an idea of the market for a guy like Jake Evans (who is probably worth less than Laughton, though).

– Indeed.

– Mike Matheson!

– It’s up to him to find his place.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content