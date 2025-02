Marc Bergevin is at the Bell Centre this afternoon

Plenty of scouts in Bell Centre press box for this afternoon’s game between the Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/JI3OYO989l — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 8, 2025

In Brief

Rasmus Ristolainen’s expected absence from the Flyer lineup tonight is for injury, not trade-related reasons. 4 Nations status TBD, but word is Flyers are not against Ristolainen playing if he can. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 8, 2025

Sounds like trade talks are heating up around #Flyers center Scott Laughton. Sources indicate #Leafs and #nhljets are two of the teams who have shown the most interest, but a handful of teams are in the mix.@DailyFaceoff — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) February 8, 2025

Je suis fasciné par le fait que le CH ait flirté avec les séries tout ce temps malgré le fait que Jake Evans et Joel Armia aient récolté plus de points que Kirby Dach et Alex Newhook. Rajoutons aussi que Christian Dvorak n’a qu’un seul petit point de moins que Newhook, malgré… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 8, 2025

Ce bébé est sur le point de disputer son 600e match dans la LNH. De qui s’agit-il? This baby is about to play in his 600th NHL game. Who is it?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cUFACIxJtu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 8, 2025

Il devra se lever de bonne heure pour prendre le poste de Bowden Francis. https://t.co/gphujnCp42 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 8, 2025

Even though Marc Bergevin lost his position as the Canadiens’ GM a little over three years ago, we know he remains involved in the hockey world. The former GM is now an employee of the Los Angeles Kings, whom the CH notably faced on Wednesday night.We don’t know if he was present that night… but it’s far from impossible.However, today we know for sure where the Kings employee is. Indeed, as with every game, a list of scouts in attendance is made available…And on today’s list at the Bell Centre, we notice a name we recognize well: that of Marc Bergevin.He is part of a list ofscouts who are present today.Of course, it’s possible that all of this is just a coincidence. Perhaps he is just passing through Quebec and took the opportunity to lend a hand to his team… but it is also possible that he is there for a specific reason.And it’s easy to make connections with Jake Evans and Joel Armia, among others.We know that for a while now, Evans’ name has been associated with the Kings as a team that has him in its sights . We also know that in 2021, the former CH GM recognized what a player like Armia can bring to a team in the playoffs.He recognized it so well that he gave him a four-year contract worth $3.4 million per season following the team’s playoff run in 2021.So, do the Kings want more information on two guys they might target ahead of the trade deadline? It’s far from impossible, especially since Bergevin is not the only Kings representative present today.We know that it was also Bergevin who acquired Christian Dvorak and David Savard in Montreal. That said, they are probably not the top targets on the Kings’ list… although it doesn’t hurt to have information on those guys as well.Otherwise, we can also wonder if Bergevin wanted to see his first-round draft pick from 2021 in action in the NHL for a second straight game, as Logan Mailloux plays his second consecutive game with the big club.– Mikko Rantanen and Rasmus Ristolainen are not in uniform today. Let’s see if they will play in the Four Nations Clash.– Scott Laughton: discussions for a trade are intensifying. This will give an idea of the market for a guy like Jake Evans (who is probably worth less than Laughton, though).– Indeed.– Mike Matheson!– It’s up to him to find his place.