KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores two goals in his first match

While we prepare for the first edition of the Four Nations Tournament on the NHL side, on the KHL side in Russia, it is currently the All-Star Game that is in the spotlight this weekend.Indeed, while the NHL will not hold an All-Star Game this season, the KHL is continuing its tradition with the famous All-Star Game.It began today, and we were obviously keeping a close eye on this event considering the presence of a certain Ivan Demidov on the Bobrov division team.The Montreal Canadiens prospect, who replaced Tony DeAngelo to represent SKA Saint Petersburg at this event, played his first game this morning against the Tarasov division.

And let’s just say it went very well for Demidov, as he scored two goals in this match, which ended with a 9-6 victory for the Bobrov division.

Here are the highlights of Demidov’s match.

Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Shines in KHL All-Star Game! In Game 1 of the KHL All-Star Game, Ivan Demidov put on a show, scoring two goals to help Team Bobrov secure a 9-6 victory over Team Tarasov! Team Bobrov is back in action tomorrow at 5:00 AM for the final game… pic.twitter.com/mBBI6EHKiG — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 8, 2025

These are two beautiful goals that Demidov scored in this match, as the Habs prospect showcased once again the extent of his talent.

With this victory, Demidov’s team qualified for the All-Star game final, which will take place tomorrow at 5 AM against the Chernyshev division.

Demidov really seems to be having a lot of fun at the KHL All-Star Game, and it is truly nice to see him like this, especially after the difficult start to the season he experienced due to his coach, Roman Rotenberg.

The Habs prospect is having fun, and that’s what’s important at this event, as evidenced by his attempt during the breakaway competition earlier this morning.

HOW DID HE MISS THIS

Would have been another for the highlight reel! #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov’s attempt in the Shootout Competition at the ASG. pic.twitter.com/SUIvKAxIeW — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) February 8, 2025

In short, we are all really looking forward to seeing Demidov’s big smile up close, either in Montreal next season in the Bleu Blanc Rouge uniform.

In Brief

The Habs fans are counting the days and eagerly awaiting the arrival of generational talent.

– That would be incredible.

Heading into the 4 Nations break, Connor Hellebuyck has 34 wins in 43 starts. That puts him on pace to start 62 games and win 49 for the season, which would break the NHL single-season record of 48 shared by Martin Brodeur and Braden Holtby. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 8, 2025

– Are there any surprises in this top 10 in your opinion?

Top-10 NHL points leaders, to date: 1. Nathan MacKinnon, 87

2. Leon Draisaitl, 83

3. Nikita Kucherov, 79

4. Mitch Marner, 71

4. Connor McDavid, 71

6. Kyle Connor, 69

7. Jack Eichel, 67

7. David Pastrnak, 67

9. Mikko Rantanen, 66

10. Martin Necas, 64 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 8, 2025

– The Rocket is at the top of the American League.

AHL overall LEAGUE standings as of this morning. #Habs pic.twitter.com/ZWBQK1N3B2 — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) February 8, 2025

– It’s back on for CF Montreal!

MATCH DAY PRÉSAISON Orlando City SC

6 PM

Inter & Co Stadium Follow us on X for live updates! #CFMTL @AllstateCanada pic.twitter.com/hMBhXQWOl5 — CF Montreal (@cfmontreal) February 8, 2025

– Noteworthy.