KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores two goals in his first match

KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores two goals in his first matchMathis Therrien
And let’s just say it went very well for Demidov, as he scored two goals in this match, which ended with a 9-6 victory for the Bobrov division.
Here are the highlights of Demidov’s match.
Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Shines in KHL All-Star Game!
In Game 1 of the KHL All-Star Game, Ivan Demidov put on a show, scoring two goals to help Team Bobrov secure a 9-6 victory over Team Tarasov!
Team Bobrov is back in action tomorrow at 5:00 AM for the final game… pic.twitter.com/mBBI6EHKiG
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) February 8, 2025
With this victory, Demidov’s team qualified for the All-Star game final, which will take place tomorrow at 5 AM against the Chernyshev division.
The Habs prospect is having fun, and that’s what’s important at this event, as evidenced by his attempt during the breakaway competition earlier this morning.
HOW DID HE MISS THIS
Would have been another for the highlight reel! #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov’s attempt in the Shootout Competition at the ASG. pic.twitter.com/SUIvKAxIeW
— Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) February 8, 2025
In short, we are all really looking forward to seeing Demidov’s big smile up close, either in Montreal next season in the Bleu Blanc Rouge uniform.
In Brief
– That would be incredible.
Heading into the 4 Nations break, Connor Hellebuyck has 34 wins in 43 starts.
That puts him on pace to start 62 games and win 49 for the season, which would break the NHL single-season record of 48 shared by Martin Brodeur and Braden Holtby.
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 8, 2025
– Are there any surprises in this top 10 in your opinion?
Top-10 NHL points leaders, to date:
1. Nathan MacKinnon, 87
2. Leon Draisaitl, 83
3. Nikita Kucherov, 79
4. Mitch Marner, 71
4. Connor McDavid, 71
6. Kyle Connor, 69
7. Jack Eichel, 67
7. David Pastrnak, 67
9. Mikko Rantanen, 66
10. Martin Necas, 64
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 8, 2025
– The Rocket is at the top of the American League.
AHL overall LEAGUE standings as of this morning. #Habs pic.twitter.com/ZWBQK1N3B2
— Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) February 8, 2025
– It’s back on for CF Montreal!
MATCH DAY PRÉSAISON
Orlando City SC
6 PM
Inter & Co Stadium
Follow us on X for live updates! #CFMTL @AllstateCanada pic.twitter.com/hMBhXQWOl5
— CF Montreal (@cfmontreal) February 8, 2025
– Noteworthy.
The Cuban player has signed a one-season pact with the Angels. https://t.co/zN6LAV4VZN
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 8, 2025