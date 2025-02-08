Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores two goals in his first match

 Mathis Therrien
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
KHL All-Star Game: Ivan Demidov scores two goals in his first match
Credit: While we prepare for the first edition of the Four Nations Tournament on the NHL side, on the KHL side in Russia, it is currently the All-Star Game that is in the spotlight this weekend. Indeed, while the NHL will not hold an All-Star Game this season, the KHL is continuing its tradition with the […]
While we prepare for the first edition of the Four Nations Tournament on the NHL side, on the KHL side in Russia, it is currently the All-Star Game that is in the spotlight this weekend.

Indeed, while the NHL will not hold an All-Star Game this season, the KHL is continuing its tradition with the famous All-Star Game.

It began today, and we were obviously keeping a close eye on this event considering the presence of a certain Ivan Demidov on the Bobrov division team.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect, who replaced Tony DeAngelo to represent SKA Saint Petersburg at this event, played his first game this morning against the Tarasov division.

And let’s just say it went very well for Demidov, as he scored two goals in this match, which ended with a 9-6 victory for the Bobrov division.

Here are the highlights of Demidov’s match.

These are two beautiful goals that Demidov scored in this match, as the Habs prospect showcased once again the extent of his talent.

With this victory, Demidov’s team qualified for the All-Star game final, which will take place tomorrow at 5 AM against the Chernyshev division.

Demidov really seems to be having a lot of fun at the KHL All-Star Game, and it is truly nice to see him like this, especially after the difficult start to the season he experienced due to his coach, Roman Rotenberg.

The Habs prospect is having fun, and that’s what’s important at this event, as evidenced by his attempt during the breakaway competition earlier this morning.

In short, we are all really looking forward to seeing Demidov’s big smile up close, either in Montreal next season in the Bleu Blanc Rouge uniform.

The Habs fans are counting the days and eagerly awaiting the arrival of generational talent.


In Brief

– That would be incredible.

– Are there any surprises in this top 10 in your opinion?

– The Rocket is at the top of the American League.

– It’s back on for CF Montreal!

– Noteworthy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content