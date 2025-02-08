Ivan Demidov continues to learn French

Ivan Demidov is the most talked-about name since the last NHL draft when it comes to hockey discussions in Montreal.

He is likely the next star of the Canadiens that fans have been waiting for so long, so it’s only natural that there is so much excitement surrounding him.

Demidov is already a fan favorite, even though he hasn’t even played a single game with the Habs.

Just imagine how he would be perceived if he also spoke French…

Well, as of the latest news, Ivan Demidov hasn’t made any empty promises in September when he explained that he had started learning French on YouTube.

Ivan Demidov is rewriting KHL history and preparing for the NHL. He talks records, development, and potentially playing center for the #GoHabsGo in the future. Read the full interview!https://t.co/DclQUw4AzS — RG (@TheRGMedia) February 8, 2025

Indeed, in an exclusive interview with RG Media , Demidov stated that he continues to learn French.

This is a very nice initiative on Demidov’s part, and it shows how invested he is in the idea of playing for the Montreal Canadiens, most likely starting next season.

If Demidov has even a basic understanding of French, he would become a cultural icon in Montreal and Quebec.

Of course, we shouldn’t get too carried away, as in the end, French is not so easily learned, and often, some players never truly show that they are progressing in French. #NickSuzuki

It’s also worth noting that Demidov is progressing very well in English with online courses, and he finds English much easier than French, which he finds the pronunciation and everything else to be very difficult.

“I have also started learning French. The hardest part is the pronunciation. In fact, everything about French is difficult. English is definitely easier.” – Ivan Demidov

As for the rest of Demidov’s interview with RG Media, we also learn that Demidov is really not sure if he can become a center player.

He has played a few times at center in junior hockey, but with SKA, he has always played wing, so he doesn’t know if he would be able to play center.

Even if he was comfortable at center in junior, Demidov believes he would need to try it again before he can comment on it, especially regarding face-offs.It will be interesting to see if he will be used at center a few times by the end of the season with SKA, or until he wins the Gagarin Cup.What? Huh?

In fact, Demidov stated that his coach, Roman Rotenberg, wouldn’t let him leave SKA until he wins the Gagarin Cup, which is the equivalent of the Stanley Cup in the KHL.

#GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov was asked: — Roman Rotenberg said that you need to leave SKA after winning the Gagarin Cup. Is he right? And that he won’t let you go without the cup? — So that’s true. (translated) Buckle up #GoHabsGo fans. — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) February 8, 2025

Let’s see how much truth there is in all of this, and if not, let’s hope Demidov will win the Gagarin Cup this year with SKA.

After all, if Demidov doesn’t sign a new contract in Russia, he will be free to leave the KHL for the NHL in a few months – whether he wins the Gagarin Cup or not.

