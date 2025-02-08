American national anthem: only a few small boos were heard at the Bell Centre

This afternoon, the Canadiens are back at the Bell Centre to face the Devils. It’s the first home game for the team since January 30… and especially since what has been happening south of the border has been provoking reactions to national anthems in the world of sports.

For about ten days, we’ve seen Canadian fans boo the American anthem as well as American fans boo the Canadian anthem, both in hockey and basketball.

We were monitoring what would happen at the Bell Centre in this regard today, as it was the first game at home for the CH since all this started and the team was facing an American team.

In the end, the American anthem was not booed (there were a few boos, but nothing more)…

Mostly respected… a couple of boos here and there for the US anthem, but hardly universal.

We’ll see what it’s like next week for Canada-USA game. https://t.co/p6m45FayBm — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 8, 2025

Canadiens PA asks for fans to respect the anthems «despite recent events.» — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 8, 2025

But before their performance, it was noted that Michel Lacroix asked the fans to respect both anthems despite recent events.This is obviously new.

Overtime

It should be noted that today, the CH lineup is the same as in the last game in terms of offense… but not on the blue line.

Lane Hutson, who played with Alexandre Carrier in the last game, is now on the left of Logan Mailloux. Carrier, on the other hand, is now to the right of Mike Matheson.