American national anthem: only a few small boos were heard at the Bell Centre

This afternoon, the Canadiens are back at the Bell Centre to face the Devils. It’s the first home game for the team since January 30… and especially since what has been happening south of the border has been provoking reactions to national anthems in the world of sports.
For about ten days, we’ve seen Canadian fans boo the American anthem as well as American fans boo the Canadian anthem, both in hockey and basketball.
In the end, the American anthem was not booed (there were a few boos, but nothing more)…
Mostly respected… a couple of boos here and there for the US anthem, but hardly universal.
We’ll see what it’s like next week for Canada-USA game. https://t.co/p6m45FayBm
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 8, 2025
Canadiens PA asks for fans to respect the anthems «despite recent events.»
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 8, 2025
It should be noted that today, the CH lineup is the same as in the last game in terms of offense… but not on the blue line.
Today’s lineup
Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/u9EX0NrbNQ
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 8, 2025