4 goals on 22 shots: The fans taunted Samuel Montembeault this afternoon

4 goals on 22 shots: The fans taunted Samuel Montembeault this afternoonMarc-Olivier Cook
In January, Samuel Montembeault didn’t seem like a number one goalie.
The goalie’s statistics lately are… average.
He allowed four goals on 22 shots… And at one point, Canadiens fans decided to taunt him.
Montembeault makes a routine save on a shot from the neutral zone and the crowd applauds.
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 8, 2025
After the match, Monty acknowledged that he didn’t play up to his talent.
He wants to give more; he wants to be better… And even though he has the right mindset, he is also completely right.
Samuel Montembeault: “I haven’t been up to par. I need to do more. I need to be better.”
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 8, 2025
Samuel Montembeault cannot do everything on his own, and that’s not what I’m implying either.
Today, we saw him allow three goals due to a clear shot with no traffic in front of him, and it’s exactly in those moments that he must be better.
I also find it hard to believe that Team Canada’s management is very satisfied with his recent performance… #4Nations
Notably, the fans present today also booed the team at the end of the game. This says a lot about their reaction to the Canadiens’ (or not) superb performance this afternoon, and I really hope the players heard the crowd.
Because, let’s face it, it’s pretty embarrassing. If it can send a message to the group, that would be great…
In brief
– It’s starting to smell like Europe for this former 4th overall pick.
#letsgopens Jesse Puljujarvi is on unconditional waivers today for purposes of a mutual contract termination.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 8, 2025
– Tough break for the Islanders.
Mathew Barzal had a minor procedure done Thursday on his injured kneecap. Normal recovery time for that is six weeks or so but varies.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 8, 2025
– Oh!
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) February 8, 2025