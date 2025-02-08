Skip to content
4 goals on 22 shots: The fans taunted Samuel Montembeault this afternoon

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

In January, Samuel Montembeault didn’t seem like a number one goalie.

He was left alone during some matches, but still: a good number one goalie must be able to make the big saves to help his team.

The goalie’s statistics lately are… average.

In January, Monty had a record of 3-4-0 with a save percentage of .889 and a goals-against average of 3.40.

And today, against the Devils, the Quebecer let it slip again.

He allowed four goals on 22 shots… And at one point, Canadiens fans decided to taunt him.

Montembeault made a save from the neutral zone and the crowd began to applaud him:

After the match, Monty acknowledged that he didn’t play up to his talent.

He wants to give more; he wants to be better… And even though he has the right mindset, he is also completely right.

Montembeault needs to be more solid in front of his net.

Samuel Montembeault cannot do everything on his own, and that’s not what I’m implying either.

But still, at the risk of repeating myself: if he does not make the important saves, the Canadiens cannot have a good chance of winning.

Today, we saw him allow three goals due to a clear shot with no traffic in front of him, and it’s exactly in those moments that he must be better.

I also find it hard to believe that Team Canada’s management is very satisfied with his recent performance… #4Nations

Notably, the fans present today also booed the team at the end of the game. This says a lot about their reaction to the Canadiens’ (or not) superb performance this afternoon, and I really hope the players heard the crowd.

Because, let’s face it, it’s pretty embarrassing. If it can send a message to the group, that would be great…


