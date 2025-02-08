15 goals in eight outings: It is not a coincidence that the CH lost seven of those games

15 goals in eight outings: It is not a coincidence that the CH lost seven of those gamesMarc-Olivier Cook
It’s not rocket science.
So it’s normal to see that the Canadiens lost (again) today. Martin St-Louis’ team was never able to beat Jake Allen, who hurt his former team by recording a shutout with 34 saves.
Jake Allen was PERFECT!
A 34-save performance for his fourth shutout of the season!
With today’s loss, the Canadiens have now lost seven of their last eight games.
In my opinion, we can forget about the playoffs…
But if the team has lost seven of its last eight games, it’s because they have only scored 15 times.
15 goals in eight games, it’s fair to say that’s far from impressive:
It’s glaring to see how the Canadiens’ offense is struggling.
The first line is not producing, nor is the second…
There are not many players who regularly show up to play. And that’s primarily the troubling element.
It seems the guys are already thinking about vacation. Yet, today was a great opportunity to please the fans: it’s family weekend at the Bell Centre, after all.
«Dad, no need to take me to the Bell Centre the next time the Canadiens play during the day!
I prefer to stay home and play Fortnite.»
I prefer to stay home and play Fortnite.»
The poor performance of the Canadiens’ offense is not the only thing to take away from this game.
We know he makes a lot of money and that his contract is not necessarily ideal for the Canadiens’ salary cap.
But… Andy is still one of the few who gives his all night after night for the team. His salary is well-deserved.
2. Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Juraj Slafkovsky… These guys were invisible today.
And it’s practically insulting to see them dragging their feet like that on the ice.
You can see he still has things to learn in his zone… And that’s why I was surprised to see Martin St-Louis pair him with Lane Hutson at a certain point during the game.
Both guys are good offensively, but it’s also risky for the Canadiens when they find themselves on the ice at the same time.
Hutson-Mailloux is a fun pairing to watch if you enjoy offence.
It’s a nightmare if you’re a coach and enjoy defensive structure. https://t.co/ciRxO8PafQ
Jesper Bratt scored in the first period, and from that moment onward, we felt the Canadiens’ energy was nonexistent.
Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis says his team is lacking confidence.
Lately, the Canadiens are not scoring… And they are unable to gain the lead over their opponents during the game.
Since January 1, it’s been more than disastrous at this level, as noted by statistician Guillaume Villemaire:
Lowest % of time with the lead since January 1
Montreal: 13.6%
Seattle: 25.1%
NHL Average: 32%
We hope tomorrow’s game will be better… Especially for the fans who will be bringing their children.
And lately, that’s far from being the case.
Overtime
Martin St-Louis remained optimistic after the game, saying that “a lot of things can happen in two months.”
I want to believe that… But at the same time, the Canadiens won’t be out of the woods if they continue to string together atrocious performances.
«Martin, what do you say to the fans who want to give up on the season?»
«That’s part of the market […] a lot of things can happen in two months.»
Yeah… I don’t think we’re making the playoffs, coach.
