 Marc-Olivier Cook
Top-5: 26 goals this season for Ovi, who is quickly closing in on Gretzky’s record
Credit: Getty Images
Nine games were played last night in the NHL.

And there was plenty of action!

Let’s see what caught our attention:

1: Another goal for Ovi

Alex Ovechkin is impressive to watch.

Even at 39, he finds a way to contribute to his team’s success… And he is still capable of scoring goals.

He scored his 26th of the season last night (in just his 38th game):

Of course, we are keeping an eye on the Caps’ captain because he is getting closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Ovi is now just 16 goals away from the ultimate mark… And evidently, he is doing everything he can to get there.

Note that Ovechkin’s goal helped the Capitals win 4-3 against the Flyers.

In the defeat, Matvei Michkov scored two goals.

This might do him good because before last night’s game, he was going through some tough times.

2: Martin Necas continues to have fun

Martin Necas has been playing good hockey since his arrival in Colorado.

He impressed everyone again last night by scoring two goals against the Flames:

Necas also added an assist in the game, finishing his night with a nice haul of three points.

He now claims a total of eight points in seven games with the Avalanche.

It’s worth noting that Nathan MacKinnon (three assists) is back atop the league’s scoring leaders, after being surpassed by Leon Draisaitl in recent days.

The Avalanche won 4-2, and Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 21st goal of the season in the Flames’ defeat.

3: Meanwhile, in Carolina…

If things are going well for Necas with the Avalanche, the same cannot be said for Mikko Rantanen with the Hurricanes.

The former Colorado player was playing his sixth game in the Carolina uniform… And he went scoreless for a third consecutive game.

Rantanen has just one goal and one assist since arriving with the Hurricanes:

Hurricanes fans are beginning to worry, which is understandable.

Especially when seeing Necas having fun with the Avalanche…

Rantanen better turn things around because he needs to sign a new contract this summer. If he wants to cash in as expected, he needs to start producing offensively again.

Note that the Hurricanes lost their game against the Wild by a score of 2-1.

4: Mitch Marner enters Leafs history

Mitch Marner is known for his playmaking skills.

Proof?

He collected his 500th career assist in the NHL last night.

He also became the fastest player to achieve this feat in Leafs history:

Marner (71 points) is tied with Connor McDavid in third place among the league’s top scorers.

He is having quite a season, and it’s hardly discussed!

In the Leafs’ victory over the Kraken (3-1), Matthew Knies scored his 21st goal of the campaign:

5: Dylan Guenther plays hero again

In the last match of the Utah team, Dylan Guenther stepped up in overtime to give his club the victory.

What happened last night for André Tourigny’s team against the Blue Jackets, as overtime was needed to determine a winner?

You guessed it…

Guenther provided the win for his team in a second consecutive game:

Despite the defeat, the Blue Jackets were able to secure an important point in the standings.

The Columbus team is just one point away from the Red Wings and the last playoff spot.

It’s still really tight in the East:

(Credit: NHL.com)

Overtime

– Canucks win thanks to newcomer Drew O’Connor.

– Well done.

– Wow.

– The top scorers of the night:

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Five games tonight in the NHL:

(Credit: Google)
