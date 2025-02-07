Top-5: 26 goals this season for Ovi, who is quickly closing in on Gretzky’s record

Top-5: 26 goals this season for Ovi, who is quickly closing in on Gretzky’s recordMarc-Olivier Cook
Let’s see what caught our attention:
Alex Ovechkin continued to march towards the NHL’s all-time goals record as the @Capitals were one of seven road teams to earn a win during Thursday’s nine-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JST2BV2giB pic.twitter.com/CCiaOEKjzQ
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 7, 2025
1: Another goal for Ovi
Even at 39, he finds a way to contribute to his team’s success… And he is still capable of scoring goals.
OVI GOAL! OVI GOAL!
Alex Ovechkin ties the game and extends his goal streak to four games! #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/toHSSh6ykP
— NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025
Of course, we are keeping an eye on the Caps’ captain because he is getting closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record.
Ovi is now just 16 goals away from the ultimate mark… And evidently, he is doing everything he can to get there.
Note that Ovechkin’s goal helped the Capitals win 4-3 against the Flyers.
This might do him good because before last night’s game, he was going through some tough times.
Safe to say Martin Necas is fitting in just fine in Colorado! pic.twitter.com/6Rz4ZVXpXe
— NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025
Martin Necas scores his second of the night on a breakaway!
: SN1, SNW, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/hTSdi2ZfSG
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2025
It’s worth noting that Nathan MacKinnon (three assists) is back atop the league’s scoring leaders, after being surpassed by Leon Draisaitl in recent days.
The Avalanche won 4-2, and Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 21st goal of the season in the Flames’ defeat.
3: Meanwhile, in Carolina…
The former Colorado player was playing his sixth game in the Carolina uniform… And he went scoreless for a third consecutive game.
Points since the trade:
8 — Martin Necas
3 — Martin Necas if you only count his goals
2 — Mikko Rantanen pic.twitter.com/ZD2ivLfZ5A
— StatMuse Hockey (@statmusehockey) February 7, 2025
Especially when seeing Necas having fun with the Avalanche…
4: Mitch Marner enters Leafs history
With an assist on this goal, Mitch Marner is the fastest Maple Leaf to reach 500 assists
The only active players to reach the milestone faster are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/41WCgzgpD9
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 7, 2025
Marner (71 points) is tied with Connor McDavid in third place among the league’s top scorers.
He is having quite a season, and it’s hardly discussed!
In the Leafs’ victory over the Kraken (3-1), Matthew Knies scored his 21st goal of the campaign:
That was Knies. pic.twitter.com/zcmySndrQV
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2025
5: Dylan Guenther plays hero again
What happened last night for André Tourigny’s team against the Blue Jackets, as overtime was needed to determine a winner?
You guessed it…
DYLAN GUENTHER DOES IT AGAIN!
Guenther nets his third @Energizer overtime winner of the season off a fantastic heads-up pass from Connor Ingram! pic.twitter.com/VDaaWSJqJB
— NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025
It’s still really tight in the East:
Overtime
– Canucks win thanks to newcomer Drew O’Connor.
THAT’S HOW YOU WIN A GAME!
Drew O’Connor wins it off the penalty shot in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/S5TQNC0ocJ
— NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025
– Well done.
Matthew Tkachuk extended his goal streak to five games and tallied his seventh career 20-goal campaign during the @FlaPanthers‘ win at Enterprise Center.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JST2BV2giB pic.twitter.com/TOzF3gRkbo
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 7, 2025
– Wow.
SAM REINHART WINS IT FOR THE CATS WITH 11 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/9OPV8BpX2y
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 7, 2025
– The top scorers of the night:
– Five games tonight in the NHL: