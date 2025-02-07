Top-5: 26 goals this season for Ovi, who is quickly closing in on Gretzky’s record

Nine games were played last night in the NHL.And there was plenty of action!

Let’s see what caught our attention:

Alex Ovechkin continued to march towards the NHL’s all-time goals record as the @Capitals were one of seven road teams to earn a win during Thursday’s nine-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JST2BV2giB pic.twitter.com/CCiaOEKjzQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 7, 2025

1: Another goal for Ovi

Alex Ovechkin is impressive to watch.

Even at 39, he finds a way to contribute to his team’s success… And he is still capable of scoring goals.

OVI GOAL! OVI GOAL! Alex Ovechkin ties the game and extends his goal streak to four games! #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/toHSSh6ykP — NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025

He scored his 26th of the season last night (in just his 38th game):

Of course, we are keeping an eye on the Caps’ captain because he is getting closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Ovi is now just 16 goals away from the ultimate mark… And evidently, he is doing everything he can to get there.

Note that Ovechkin’s goal helped the Capitals win 4-3 against the Flyers.

In the defeat, Matvei Michkov scored two goals.

This might do him good because before last night’s game, he was going through some tough times.

Safe to say Martin Necas is fitting in just fine in Colorado! pic.twitter.com/6Rz4ZVXpXe — NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025

Martin Necas scores his second of the night on a breakaway! : SN1, SNW, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/hTSdi2ZfSG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2025

Martin Necas has been playing good hockey since his arrival in Colorado.He impressed everyone again last night by scoring two goals against the Flames:Necas also added an assist in the game, finishing his night with a nice haul of three points.He now claims a total of eight points in seven games with the Avalanche.

It’s worth noting that Nathan MacKinnon (three assists) is back atop the league’s scoring leaders, after being surpassed by Leon Draisaitl in recent days.

The Avalanche won 4-2, and Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 21st goal of the season in the Flames’ defeat.

3: Meanwhile, in Carolina…

If things are going well for Necas with the Avalanche, the same cannot be said for Mikko Rantanen with the Hurricanes.

The former Colorado player was playing his sixth game in the Carolina uniform… And he went scoreless for a third consecutive game.

Points since the trade: 8 — Martin Necas

3 — Martin Necas if you only count his goals

2 — Mikko Rantanen pic.twitter.com/ZD2ivLfZ5A — StatMuse Hockey (@statmusehockey) February 7, 2025

Rantanen has just one goal and one assist since arriving with the Hurricanes:Hurricanes fans are beginning to worry, which is understandable.

Especially when seeing Necas having fun with the Avalanche…

4: Mitch Marner enters Leafs history

With an assist on this goal, Mitch Marner is the fastest Maple Leaf to reach 500 assists The only active players to reach the milestone faster are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/41WCgzgpD9 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 7, 2025

Rantanen better turn things around because he needs to sign a new contract this summer. If he wants to cash in as expected, he needs to start producing offensively again.Note that the Hurricanes lost their game against the Wild by a score of 2-1.Mitch Marner is known for his playmaking skills.Proof?He collected his 500th career assist in the NHL last night.He also became the fastest player to achieve this feat in Leafs history:

Marner (71 points) is tied with Connor McDavid in third place among the league’s top scorers.

He is having quite a season, and it’s hardly discussed!

In the Leafs’ victory over the Kraken (3-1), Matthew Knies scored his 21st goal of the campaign:

5: Dylan Guenther plays hero again

In the last match of the Utah team, Dylan Guenther stepped up in overtime to give his club the victory.

What happened last night for André Tourigny’s team against the Blue Jackets, as overtime was needed to determine a winner?

You guessed it…

DYLAN GUENTHER DOES IT AGAIN! Guenther nets his third @Energizer overtime winner of the season off a fantastic heads-up pass from Connor Ingram! pic.twitter.com/VDaaWSJqJB — NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025

Guenther provided the win for his team in a second consecutive game:Despite the defeat, the Blue Jackets were able to secure an important point in the standings.The Columbus team is just one point away from the Red Wings and the last playoff spot.

It’s still really tight in the East:

Overtime

– Canucks win thanks to newcomer Drew O’Connor.

THAT’S HOW YOU WIN A GAME! Drew O’Connor wins it off the penalty shot in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/S5TQNC0ocJ — NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2025

– Well done.

Matthew Tkachuk extended his goal streak to five games and tallied his seventh career 20-goal campaign during the @FlaPanthers‘ win at Enterprise Center.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JST2BV2giB pic.twitter.com/TOzF3gRkbo — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 7, 2025

– Wow.

SAM REINHART WINS IT FOR THE CATS WITH 11 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/9OPV8BpX2y — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 7, 2025

– The top scorers of the night:

– Five games tonight in the NHL: