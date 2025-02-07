Sean Farrell’s hat trick, sixth consecutive victory for the Rocket

Sean Farrell is a prospect for the Canadiens who has quickly fallen out of favor with fans. With the imminent arrival of Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, and Jacob Fowler, many have forgotten the buzz that surrounded Farrell when he first donned the Canadiens jersey in 2023.

This is understandable because he had an up-and-down season in the American Hockey League last year with only 28 points in 47 games. This year has started poorly for him as well, but he has recently begun to find his stride.

On Friday night, he scored a hat trick in a crucial victory for the Rocket against a division rival. Without saying he will become an NHL player, he does seem to be settling in well at the professional level, and that’s already something.

He has always had good individual skills, but he has struggled a lot to translate his game over 200 feet at the professional level.If he continues to progress well, he could eventually become a call-up option for the Canadiens if the goal is to have a bit more offense towards the end of the season.

By the way, the Rocket has won their sixth straight game, and Cayden Primeau has won his tenth game in as many outings in front of the Laval net. Some are even calling for Primeau’s return to the NHL.

He has certainly regained his confidence, but we shouldn’t rush things either. Dobes is performing well in the NHL, and Primeau is benefiting from his experience in the AHL.

In Brief

– What a pass!

That backhand sauce pass from Nathan MacKinnon >>> This first period in Edmonton has been INSANE pic.twitter.com/ommGmwzRNV — NHL (@NHL) February 8, 2025

– Quite the dilemma for Kent Hughes.

“I really like Armia and Evans. I would like to keep the duo in Montreal!” pic.twitter.com/fTWfBp6C8w — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 8, 2025

– Another win for Jacob Fowler.