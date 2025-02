Rumor: Erik Karlsson in Ottawa

Credit: With the salary cap rising, it means that several players who were deemed “untouchable” might ultimately become options for certain teams. Among them? Erik Karlsson. I never thought the Sharks would manage to trade him in time, but the Penguins had other plans. And now, with the upcoming years looking difficult in Pennsylvania, trading him […]

With the salary cap rising, it means that several players who were deemed “untouchable” might ultimately become options for certain teams.Among them? Erik Karlsson.I never thought the Sharks would manage to trade him in time, but the Penguins had other plans. And now, with the upcoming years looking difficult in Pennsylvania, trading him again could be a great option.On this subject, Nick Kypreos (Sportsnet) wrote an article in which he asks us to keep an eye on the Ottawa Senators regarding the Penguins’ offensive defenseman.No less than that.The Penguins, considering the situation they have put themselves in (they are losing and have no big prospects) in recent years, are clearly candidates to make a move.And Karlsson back to Ottawa would be…The Sens, of course, are the team where he began his career and the team with which he had the most success. It would really be a very special story.The new owner and the rise of the Sens in the standings are factors that could mean that if the Penguins want to retain salary (he counts for $10 million on the Penguins’ cap), it could be possible.I would be surprised if the Senators didn’t want to bring him back. It would help especially with ticket sales… even if he is no longer the defenseman he once was in the past.I don’t necessarily expect this to happen within a month. But this summer, it’s a storyline I want to keep an eye on since it would be a great story in Ontario.– News from CF Montreal.– Logical.– Where will he go?