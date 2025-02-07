Rumor Corner: Noah Dobson to be traded

Rumor Corner: Noah Dobson to be tradedCharles-Alexis Brisebois
The #NYI have made Noah Dobson available for the right price: a top-end scoring forward.
Meanwhile, it seems like there have been extension talks between GM Lamoriello and Brock Nelson on a short-term deal. Full report from @JimBiringer below: https://t.co/yl1xY8AG53 — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) February 7, 2025
INSIDER TRADING…
– Could Brayden Schenn hit the market?
– Crosby’s 4 Nations status
– #CBJ aim to be moderate buyers
– What will happen with Brock Nelson?
– Hartman’s suspension appeal
– Most NHL teams not concerned about 4 Nations burnout
MORE: https://t.co/IDfMfEtSdM pic.twitter.com/qFtD1ger65 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 6, 2025
GM Don Waddell told #CBJ radio tonight that the Blue Jackets will be buyers at the Trade Deadline.
And we’re off. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) February 7, 2025
