Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rumor Corner: Noah Dobson to be traded

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Rumor Corner: Noah Dobson to be traded
Credit: Getty Images
The Islanders do not have the best team in the NHL right now, they have a weak prospect pool… and they have a GM who is not exactly inclined to start a rebuilding process.

What comes next?

For now, the club wants to win, and that’s why Brock Nelson might sign a short-term contract extension. This could increase Jake Evans’ value if there is a shortage of forwards on the market.

But the Islanders need to think beyond that.

According to what is circulating and what RG media is able to confirm, Noah Dobson, whose name has been talked about in Montreal recently, is being shopped by the Islanders. If the price is right, the top defenseman could be on the move.

The right price would be… a top forward capable of scoring. Does the Canadiens have that to give? I don’t think so, but Kent Hughes still needs to be involved in the matter.

This is why the name Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks is circulating right now. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, but it’s the kind of player the Islanders would target.

Of course, at $11.6 million compared to $4 million for Dobson, salary needs to be balanced… but that’s another debate.

I wonder if Lou Lamoriello really just wants to improve his offense or if he feels that Dobson (he will be a restricted free agent this summer, but unrestricted free agency is approaching for the six-season NHL defenseman) needs to be traded before he chooses to leave on his own terms.

But Lamoriello is not the only GM to watch for a potential big trade, as other teams may decide to make significant moves moving forward.

After all, the Blues could trade their captain, which doesn’t happen every day.

According to Darren Dreger (Insider Trading, TSN), Brayden Schenn, who earns $6.5 million per season for a little over three more years, would not be completely untouchable in St. Louis.

However, the return should be… significant.

And finally, to wrap up the rumors, it should be noted loudly and clearly that the hockey boss of the Columbus Blue Jackets stated that his team has a plan for the deadline.

The Jackets will be buyers.

The team, which has to deal with the death of Johnny Gaudreau, is having a better season than expected. Right now, the club is just one point out of the playoffs and clearly, a breakthrough to participate is expected.

This will leave fewer sellers in the East. Will this give more value to the Canadiens’ players?


In brief

– To be continued.

– Who could be traded to Montreal? [LP]

– Ouch.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content