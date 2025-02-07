Replace Jakub Dobes with Cayden Primeau: José Théodore would do it

Replace Jakub Dobes with Cayden Primeau: José Théodore would do itFélix Forget
Tonight in goal:
Tonight in goal: Cayden Primeau#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/zc7Z32fDCN
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 7, 2025
Should we call up Cayden Primeau from Laval to help the @CanadiensMTL?
José Théodore said on the microphone of @LangloisMario that we should go by merit.https://t.co/d5FJHo1Rf0
— 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) February 7, 2025
Montembeault will be in net on Saturday, while Dobes gets the starting nod on Sunday
Montembeault will be in net on Saturday, while Dobes will get the start on Sunday#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ufVhuDZ1e8 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 7, 2025
In brief
Lane Hutson’s got quite a shiner on his eye after taking a crosscheck to the head vs the LA Kings on Wednesday. No penalty was called on Quinton Byfield of course. pic.twitter.com/hV6MknPGNS
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 7, 2025
Habs coach Marty St. Louis when asked about trying to make the playoffs this season:
“I’m not gonna talk about that right now. I get it. We had a great run. It’s a hard league. It’s very competitive, especially in the Eastern Conference right now. We’re gonna fight. The focus… pic.twitter.com/N8uIxBQ9yL — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 7, 2025
Habs coach Marty St. Louis on his team’s recent losing skid:
“I would say our level has dropped in almost every aspect.” pic.twitter.com/McLobTFZ0u — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 7, 2025
Surprise! Once again this year, your favorite players from @PWHL_Montreal will showcase their talents alongside the Canadiens players!
Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xazWVKTdBB — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 7, 2025
The #Canucks have traded defenseman Mark Friedman to #preds for future considerations.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 7, 2025
EXCLUSIVE : The UFC returns to Montreal for the first time in ten years! The event of #UFC315 will be held at the Bell Centre on May 10. @BenBeaudoin_ @UFCQuebec @UFC_CA @ufc @jic_tvasports pic.twitter.com/5y3TuTXYfO
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 7, 2025
View this post on Instagram