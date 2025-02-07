No, the Canadiens do not need to pick up Anthony Richard off waivers

Credit: Unless there’s a huge surprise, the Canadiens will continue to sink by the end of the season. The playoffs are increasingly out of reach and with the trade deadline approaching, Kent Hughes will likely be more of a seller than a buyer. Joel Armia, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, and David Savard may no longer be […]

Unless there’s a huge surprise, the Canadiens will continue to sink by the end of the season. The playoffs are increasingly out of reach and with the trade deadline approaching, Kent Hughes will likely be more of a seller than a buyer.

Joel Armia, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, and David Savard may no longer be members of the Canadiens by the end of the season, and replacements will need to be found to finish the season.

In this light, acquiring a player like Anthony Richard off waivers would be a good idea for the Canadiens.

The Quebec native was placed on waivers by the Flyers earlier today to make room for their two new acquisitions: Jacob Pelletier and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Considering that the #CH is likely to trade a few forwards by March 7, I would claim Anthony Richard off waivers without hesitation! https://t.co/VubhlN0g54 — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 7, 2025

Richard is in the first year of a 2-year contract worth $775,000 annually. He has two goals and four assists in 15 games and could be a nice insurance policy for a fourth line if Armia were to leave, for example.

I think it’s still early for Kent Hughes to make such a move. The message sent to the team would be too negative too quickly, while the players still believe in the playoffs.

I would wait for a trade to happen first or for the Canadiens to sink further before moving in that way. I don’t think it’s urgent to bring a player like Richard with the team either.

The Canadiens first need to find internal solutions. It hasn’t been easy for the past seven games, but the team is not as bad as its performance during this ugly streak.

Yes, the Canadiens lost Kaiden Guhle, yes the Canadiens are a young team, but that doesn’t explain everything.

