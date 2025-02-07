Logan Mailloux will play tomorrow

Credit: Good news for Logan Mailloux. The Canadiens announced that the club’s prospect, who has been with the team for a few days, will not return to Laval right away. He will get another game – at least. Samuel Montembeault will also play tomorrow, by the way. Montembeault IN tomorrow. Dobes IN Sunday. Logan Mailloux will […]

in a nutshell

Return to play confirmed for Joshua Roy tonight in Toronto as the Rocket prepares to face the Marlies for a doubleheader tonight and tomorrow afternoon. Roy has missed the last 6 games for his team and is slightly ahead of the initial schedule. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 7, 2025

Good news for Logan Mailloux.The Canadiens announced that the club's prospect, who has been with the team for a few days, will not return to Laval right away. He will get another game – at least.Samuel Montembeault will also play tomorrow, by the way.