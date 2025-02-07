Skip to content
Logan Mailloux will play tomorrow

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Good news for Logan Mailloux.

The Canadiens announced that the club’s prospect, who has been with the team for a few days, will not return to Laval right away. He will get another game – at least.

Samuel Montembeault will also play tomorrow, by the way.

Details to come…


