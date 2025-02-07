Logan Mailloux: Martin St-Louis sees him as a future top-4 defenseman

Logan Mailloux: Martin St-Louis sees him as a future top-4 defensemanFélix Forget
#Habs Logan Mailloux from top of the faceoff circle for goal vs #Kings
Assists: Newhook, Dach #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/iPab8ingIL — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) February 6, 2025
Martin St-Louis mentions he believes Logan Mailloux has the tools to be a top 4 member long-term with the Habs.
He reminds that the young man, being 21 years old, is progressing in his own way. Loves his offensive tools. Knows he’s also capable of playing… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 7, 2025
Habs fans, where does everyone see Logan Mailloux in the Habs long term plans? You’ve got:
Carrier
Reinbacher
Savard
Is Mailloux built to be a bottom pair D if Savard isn’t re-signed? Not really imo. Can he outcompete the top 2 RDs? Not sure. Difficult decision to come… pic.twitter.com/Ag0R0cctHc — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 4, 2025
Logan Mailloux is the first to admit it. He is having an up-and-down season. https://t.co/AuhXczvr5e
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 7, 2025
In Brief
What is Logan Mailloux’s potential in the NHL?@delorme_gilbert: «He is a great skater. He is a physically strong guy. I think he can become a very good defenseman!»#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @JeremyFilosa pic.twitter.com/Rx1eCfh4cz
— The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) February 7, 2025
Gervais: Primeau was fragile with his confidence https://t.co/M47Q50WTlj
— TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) February 7, 2025
Can we go to the video replay?
Can we go to instant replay?#GoHabsGo | @PizzaPizzaLtd pic.twitter.com/GCGVMZuIn4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 7, 2025