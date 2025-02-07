Skip to content
 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jake Evans and Joel Armia: trade them both for a very big return?
Credit: Getty Images
Should the Canadiens trade their rental players?

In my opinion, David Savard and Jake Evans (unless Evans asks for the moon) should stay, and guys like Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia can be more easily traded.

The Snake, that said, would trade Evans quite easily. #ByeBye

But because the Canadiens won’t trade Evans unless the return is excellent, teams that would like to have him need to ask themselves: what do I need to do to convince Kent Hughes to make a move?

The answer is to offer more.

And if, while offering more for Evans, a team decided to ask for Armia ALONG with the center? This way, a playoff contending team could form an ideal fourth line for the playoffs.

Note: I’m not saying that the Habs should do it. But increasingly, the idea is circulating: pairing the two players could help maximize the return. Arpon Basu (The Athletic) just talked about it in a recent article.

We’ll agree that a team that were to grab both would have a solid fourth line. But more importantly, they are two of the best penalty killers in the league. Many teams would need them, between you and me.

Of course, Hughes should think about the impact such an idea would have in the locker room since the removal of two players in this way would have a demoralizing effect on the group.

But if the return is worth it in a year where the Stanley Cup won’t be won by the Canadiens…

Let’s note that Evans earns $1.7 million and Armia is at $3.4 million. The GM can retain salary on Armia’s contract, or he can take on a contract to equalize the salary cap a bit.

If the team wants to evaluate Owen Beck or other prospects by the end of the season, that would free up space. And if NHL teams don’t want this to happen, they will need to win games before March 7.

As long as we don’t know what would be on the Habs’ table for these guys, it’s hard to comment… but it would take a lot for me to agree to let Evans go. Especially if he is ready to sign a reasonable contract by March 7.


In Brief

– To read.

– Ivan Demidov at the KHL All-Star festivities.

– Sick.

