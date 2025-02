Ivan Demidov is the top prospect in the NHL, according to Craig Button

“He’s brilliant. Creative, skilled, competitive. He moves the needle.” Habs blue-chipper Ivan Demidov, in the middle of a record-setting season in the KHL, is the No. 1 player on our annual Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects list compiled by @CraigJButton: https://t.co/VltxB39MXM — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 7, 2025

In a nutshell

The Canadiens are rebuilding through their young players. They have a strong draft pick bank, several quality young players in Montreal, and also several excellent prospects.According to The Athletic, the Canadiens’ prospect bank ranks third in the NHL.It is agreed that one of the reasons the Canadiens are ranked so highly is the presence of Ivan Demidov among the prospect pool. And if you listen to Craig Button, a specialist in young prospects at TSN , there’s nothing better than Demidov among prospects right now.Are you surprised? Not me.Often, Demidov is ranked among the best young players worldwide, including those in the NHL. However, since Macklin Celebrini, Matvei Michkov, and others are not prospects yet, they are not eligible for this ranking.This is not the first time Button has spoken highly of Demidov. Thus, it is not surprising to see the Canadiens’ prospect, who continues to dominate with SKA, ranked so highly.Let’s remember that we should see him in the NHL next season.We shouldn’t have to wait too long to see another Canadiens prospect among Button’s top-ranked players. Jacob Fowler, the excellent college goalie, is ranked 13th.And Michael Hage is ranked 41st.Demidov is expected to arrive in the NHL in a few months, and it will probably take at least a year, at minimum, before we see Hage and Fowler establish themselves in the NHL.But all three have the potential to change the game.– That’s not a good sign.– Attention to those interested.– Good news.– New agent for Nicolas Beaudoin.– What do you think?