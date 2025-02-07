Insults – and threats – towards Simon Boisvert: people are crazy

hate

Overtime

Simon “Snake” Boisvert has always kept people talking in the hockey world.The reason is simple: Boisvert is not afraid – unlike far too many people in 2025 – to share his opinions. His real ones, not nuanced opinions shaped by what society wants to hear…The Snake became known during Mathias Brunet’s blog on LaPresse.ca and 10, 15 years later, he co-hosts with Mathias the second best podcast in Quebec (after Stanley25 hehe). He is also a commentator on BPM Sports and according to my sources, he should also be part of another radio project announced soon…In recent days, Boisvert met with David Garel (Hockey30). The interview – perhaps a bit lengthy, you might say – features some very interesting segments.From the first few minutes, the Snake shares that he received a barrage of insults following his past comments on Cayden Primeau.What were his comments? That Primeau was not an NHL goalie…Let’s just say that time seems to have proven Boisvert right on that one…Boisvert revealed that his opinions made it so that there were plenty of people who hated him, who loved to hate him.Off the record, he would even tell you that he has received threats from his “haters”.And this is where I have a problem with that; how can you developfor a guy who doesn’t think like you about a young hockey player?How can you expend part of your energy to hate someone to the point of publicly insulting them and issuing threats… just because he is not as optimistic as you about a prospect on your team?Simon Boisvert closed his X (Twitter back in the day) account several years ago because he was tired of people pouring their hatred on him. Upon returning to the public sphere last year, he obviously awakened some of those people who are always looking for someone else to hate. Even for takes on hockey…You don’t like the Snake? You find him incredible, that he only makes big takes to get attention and that he comes out of nowhere? OK, you have the right.But don’t listen to him then.However, belittling him and insulting him all over the web, then sending him threats, is a no! And it will always be.The excuse of being emotional when it comes to “your” hockey team does not fly!If I had to act that way toward everyone I disagree with, we would never finish.These behaviors ultimately force people to stop publicly sharing opinions that go against the grain…So everyone ends up thinking alike… only speaking in clichés.And damn, that gets boring!Let’s make an effort to respect people who don’t always think like us. In sports as in life in general…Simon Boisvert does more than analyze the play of young NHL prospects. He has a translation company; he is also a director and actor in his own films (in English and French). He recently revealed that he financed his last film with his own million dollars.The trailer for one of his films (Love or Lust) is available on YouTube.The film itself is available on Google Play and Amazon Video.There is another unlisted video also lost in the depths of YouTube, but I will keep it inaccessible, hehe.