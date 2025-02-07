Skip to content
Four nations: Team Canada does not want to hear anything about Logan Thompson

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
At the moment, the Washington Capitals are relying on one of the good goalies in the league, Logan Thompson.

The club is really satisfied with his services (if Connor Hellebuyck didn’t exist, Thompson would have a chance to win the Vezina) and that’s what led him to receive a generous contract extension.

From 2025 to 2031, he will earn over 35 million dollars. Clearly, he must be liked there.

But what needs to be known is that if Thompson seems to be thriving in Washington, it wasn’t the same situation in Vegas. Why do I say this? Because his time in Vegas is preventing him from representing Canada at the Four Nations Clash.

Why? Because the people in Vegas don’t like the goalie enough to have refused to select him for next week’s tournament.

Peter DeBoer and Bruce Cassidy, his two former coaches in Vegas, are members of Team Canada. And both put their foot down to prevent the goalie from making the team.

This is what Martin Leclerc reported this morning on BPM Sports.

For two coaches (who did not work together) to have the same opinion regarding a goalie, one must think that the situation must have been intense. After all, it’s significant, as a situation.

I really wonder what he did… and why it took so long to let him go.

It’s especially significant when we realize that Canada does not have a dominant goalie for the tournament. If that decision had been made when Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy were at the peak of their game, it would have been a different story.

Let’s say that if Canada has problems in goal in the coming weeks, the club’s management will be questioned just like Team Canada junior was for the poor choices in the lineup.

And by the way, on this subject, Thompson is not an isolated case.

This morning, Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports) addressed the subject of Mark Scheifele with the Canadian team. And he said this regarding the idea of seeing him replace Sidney Crosby – if the captain can’t play.

I will wait a little longer. I will let the tournament progress and we will revisit Mark Scheifele, why he is not there. Currently, I will be cautious.

But from what I’m hearing, it’s really not good. – Renaud Lavoie

What the journalist reports is that some people might have something against him, which would have led to his absence. As the journalist points out, before, Team Canada didn’t care about the character of the guys and the best were chosen.

Let’s just say that Canada better win the tournament…


