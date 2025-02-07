Carey Price irritated by negative comments about Team Canada goalies

Credit: Believe it or not, the Four Nations Cup starts next week. While the teams have been built for a little while, Canada’s squad looks excellent on paper, except perhaps in net. Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington, and Samuel Montembeault will have the heavy task of stopping the best American, Swedish, and Finnish players. On average, the […]

Believe it or not, the Four Nations Cup starts next week. While the teams have been built for a little while, Canada’s squad looks excellent on paper, except perhaps in net.

Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington, and Samuel Montembeault will have the heavy task of stopping the best American, Swedish, and Finnish players.

On average, the three goalies have a goals-against average of 2.82 and a save percentage of 0.899, which raises a lot of questions.

Which one of the three will rise to the occasion? Carey Price doesn’t seem worried, quite the opposite.

The former CH goalie is even bothered by all the people doubting the trio.

Carey Price is confident that Samuel Montembeault, Jordan Binnington, and Adin Hill can get the job done in the Four Nations confrontation!

“They will do the job. Everyone is already criticizing them and I don’t like that. They are three good goalies.” – Carey Price

Price added that they have won 2 cups together and that after facing them all, he has a lot of respect for them.

He is not concerned about Canada’s performance in net, and neither am I.

Montembeault has already won a world championship with Canada with sparkling statistics behind a very good defense. He posted a goals-against average of 1.42 and a save percentage of 0.939 in that 2023 tournament.

When given good circumstances, regular season statistics are not really important.

In such a short tournament, however, the margin for error is slim. The biggest decision Jon Cooper will have to make is the identity of the starting goalie for the first game. The rest will be in the hands of the chosen one.



The rest should be available. Offensively, the maple leaf should have no trouble generating goals and scoring opportunities.

