American national anthem booed: Cole Caufield finds it disrespectful

American national anthem booed: Cole Caufield finds it disrespectfulMathis Therrien
Fans have shown no embarrassment at all, which even prompted a response from Americans, who booed the Canadian national anthem during the Ottawa Senators’ visit to Nashville to face the Predators.
Even though he admits it "bothers" him, the American was really looking forward to talking about other things…
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 7, 2025
This is what the number 13 of the CH declared earlier today after the team’s practice when he was questioned about this issue.
“Respectfully, I find it disrespectful. It bothers me a bit, yes.” – Cole Caufield
So it’s simple: for Caufield, there is no reason to boo national anthems.
So, no matter what, let’s just be respectful. Come to the game to cheer for your team and let the anthems play. – Cole Caufield
In short, it will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow at the Bell Centre, as the CH plays its first home game since Trump’s announcement, considering they were on a trip abroad on the west coast.
Let’s recall that Jean-Marc Léger is among those who want to hear the American national anthem being booed at the Bell Centre.
