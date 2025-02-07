Skip to content
American national anthem booed: Cole Caufield finds it disrespectful

 Mathis Therrien
For about a week now, one of the biggest topics in the news has had repercussions on hockey in the National Hockey League.

Indeed, the announcement by Donald Trump, the President of the United States, regarding a potential 25% increase in tariffs on Canadian products has caused a significant reaction across North America.

This announcement has really frustrated Canadians, who have decided to express their anger in various ways, including during hockey games.

In fact, in recent games, we have heard the American national anthem being booed by Canadian fans in Ottawa and Calgary, among others.

Fans have shown no embarrassment at all, which even prompted a response from Americans, who booed the Canadian national anthem during the Ottawa Senators’ visit to Nashville to face the Predators.

In short, there are tensions between Canada and the United States right now, and this even extends into the world of hockey, which displeases Cole Caufield.

Indeed, the American forward for the Montreal Canadiens stated today in front of the media that he found it disrespectful to hear the American national anthem being booed.

This is what the number 13 of the CH declared earlier today after the team’s practice when he was questioned about this issue.

“Respectfully, I find it disrespectful. It bothers me a bit, yes.” – Cole Caufield

Obviously, it was clear that Caufield did not appreciate the questions on this subject, but he nonetheless responded somewhat by explaining that national anthems represent something special for hockey players.

It is part of the routine and history of the sport for the sniper of the Tricolore.

So it’s simple: for Caufield, there is no reason to boo national anthems.

So, no matter what, let’s just be respectful. Come to the game to cheer for your team and let the anthems play. – Cole Caufield

In short, it will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow at the Bell Centre, as the CH plays its first home game since Trump’s announcement, considering they were on a trip abroad on the west coast.

Let’s recall that Jean-Marc Léger is among those who want to hear the American national anthem being booed at the Bell Centre.

We will also need to monitor if there will be boos at the Bell Centre during the Four Nations Tournament, especially during the match between Canada and the United States at 8 PM on February 15.


