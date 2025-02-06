Top-2: 25 points in 12 matches for David Pastrnak

Top-2: 25 points in 12 matches for David PastrnakRaphael Simard
Is 25 points in 12 games good? https://t.co/tPNsUctb0C pic.twitter.com/4Lfe4CO8k6
— NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025
Kreider finds the net from a sharp angle! pic.twitter.com/2ZOcQ40XDF
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 6, 2025
This was the 50th game-winning goal of the American’s career, who will participate in the Four Nations tournament.
Chris Kreider became the second player in franchise history with 50 career game-winning goals as the @NYRangers recorded a victory in the first half of Wednesday’s @NHL_On_TNT doubleheader.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Z1zzwEjLwj pic.twitter.com/IZ5ubpmTQS
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 6, 2025
Miller going HARD on the forecheck and the Breadman delivers! pic.twitter.com/6v4hPpRtB4
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 6, 2025
2. Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s top scorer
OILERS WIN
Zach Hyman deposits the @Energizer OT winner off a beautiful feed from Connor McDavid! pic.twitter.com/amSvwAE5Aj
— NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025
CHICAGO TIES IT UP AND THE UNITED CENTER IS ROCKING pic.twitter.com/k8Wupy1RFG
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 6, 2025
He is now the NHL’s top scorer with a total of 81 points.
Leon Draisaitl, the League’s new scoring leader:
-38 goals and 81 points in just 54 games pic.twitter.com/D9UaQuHjG9
— NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025
Let’s just say the race for the Art Ross will be very interesting, as usual.
Overtime
– Here is the German’s goal.
This feed to Jeff Skinner is Leon Draisaitl’s 80th (yes, his 80th) point of the season!
How many points will Drai finish the 2024-25 campaign with?
— NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025
– Great save.
Arvid Soderblom shuts the door!
— NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from the previous night:
- Quinton Byfield (Kings) 3 points
- Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) 2 points
- Ryan Donato (Blackhawks) 2 points
- Teuvo Teravainen (Blackhawks) 2 points
- Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) 2 points
- Kevin Fiala (Kings) 2 points
- Jeff Skinner (Oilers) 2 points
- Warren Foegele (Kings) 2 points
- Vladislav Gavrikov (Kings) 2 points
– A night with a bit more action in the NHL.