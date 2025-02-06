Top-2: 25 points in 12 matches for David Pastrnak

Credit: Last night in the NHL, there were only three games. In one of those matchups, the Canadiens lost to the Kings. Here are the results and highlights from the other two games. 1. 25 points in 12 games for David Pastrnak The player of the moment in the NHL is definitely David Pastrnak. Yesterday, in […]

1. 25 points in 12 games for David Pastrnak

Kreider finds the net from a sharp angle! pic.twitter.com/2ZOcQ40XDF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 6, 2025

Last night in the NHL, there were only three games.In one of those matchups, the Canadiens lost to the Kings. Here are the results and highlights from the other two games.The player of the moment in the NHL is definitely David Pastrnak.Yesterday, in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers, he scored a goal. He now has 25 points in his last 12 games. Wow!His goal and the two goals in 16 seconds by the Bruins were, however, not enough.On a power play, shortly after the halfway mark of the third period, Chris Kreider scored the winning goal.

This was the 50th game-winning goal of the American’s career, who will participate in the Four Nations tournament.

Chris Kreider became the second player in franchise history with 50 career game-winning goals as the @NYRangers recorded a victory in the first half of Wednesday’s @NHL_On_TNT doubleheader.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Z1zzwEjLwj pic.twitter.com/IZ5ubpmTQS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 6, 2025

Miller going HARD on the forecheck and the Breadman delivers! pic.twitter.com/6v4hPpRtB4 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 6, 2025

J.T. Miller was held scoreless with the Rangers for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.However, he left his mark on the game in other ways.

2. Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s top scorer

OILERS WIN Zach Hyman deposits the @Energizer OT winner off a beautiful feed from Connor McDavid! pic.twitter.com/amSvwAE5Aj — NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025

CHICAGO TIES IT UP AND THE UNITED CENTER IS ROCKING pic.twitter.com/k8Wupy1RFG — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 6, 2025

In Chicago, the Oilers were visiting.They were close to losing but ultimately triumphed over the Blackhawks in overtime. Victory 4-3.Zach Hyman scored the winning goal.Alec Martinez had equalized late in the game.And the crowd at the United Center erupted.In the victory, Leon Draisaitl recorded two points (one goal and one assist).

He is now the NHL’s top scorer with a total of 81 points.

Leon Draisaitl, the League’s new scoring leader: -38 goals and 81 points in just 54 games pic.twitter.com/D9UaQuHjG9 — NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025

He just surpassed Nathan MacKinnon.

Let’s just say the race for the Art Ross will be very interesting, as usual.

Overtime

– Here is the German’s goal.

This feed to Jeff Skinner is Leon Draisaitl’s 80th (yes, his 80th) point of the season! How many points will Drai finish the 2024-25 campaign with? : @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T

: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/B6l2g18K6M — NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2025

– Great save.

– Here are the top scorers from the previous night:

Quinton Byfield (Kings) 3 points

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) 2 points

Ryan Donato (Blackhawks) 2 points

Teuvo Teravainen (Blackhawks) 2 points

Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) 2 points

Kevin Fiala (Kings) 2 points

Jeff Skinner (Oilers) 2 points

Warren Foegele (Kings) 2 points

Vladislav Gavrikov (Kings) 2 points

– A night with a bit more action in the NHL.