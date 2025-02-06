Skip to content
Top-2: 25 points in 12 matches for David Pastrnak

 Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, there were only three games.

In one of those matchups, the Canadiens lost to the Kings.

Here are the results and highlights from the other two games.

1. 25 points in 12 games for David Pastrnak

The player of the moment in the NHL is definitely David Pastrnak.

Yesterday, in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers, he scored a goal. He now has 25 points in his last 12 games. Wow!

His goal and the two goals in 16 seconds by the Bruins were, however, not enough.

On a power play, shortly after the halfway mark of the third period, Chris Kreider scored the winning goal.

This was the 50th game-winning goal of the American’s career, who will participate in the Four Nations tournament.

J.T. Miller was held scoreless with the Rangers for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

However, he left his mark on the game in other ways.

2. Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s top scorer

In Chicago, the Oilers were visiting.

They were close to losing but ultimately triumphed over the Blackhawks in overtime. Victory 4-3.

Zach Hyman scored the winning goal.

Alec Martinez had equalized late in the game.

And the crowd at the United Center erupted.

In the victory, Leon Draisaitl recorded two points (one goal and one assist).

He is now the NHL’s top scorer with a total of 81 points.

He just surpassed Nathan MacKinnon.

Let’s just say the race for the Art Ross will be very interesting, as usual.


Overtime

– Here is the German’s goal.

– Great save.

– Here are the top scorers from the previous night:

  • Quinton Byfield (Kings) 3 points
  • Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) 2 points
  • Ryan Donato (Blackhawks) 2 points
  • Teuvo Teravainen (Blackhawks) 2 points
  • Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) 2 points
  • Kevin Fiala (Kings) 2 points
  • Jeff Skinner (Oilers) 2 points
  • Warren Foegele (Kings) 2 points
  • Vladislav Gavrikov (Kings) 2 points

– A night with a bit more action in the NHL.

(Credit: Google)
