The CH has the 3rd best bank of hopes in the NHL, according to The Athletic

The Canadiens have good prospects within the organization.The management has done well in the draft in recent years, which suggests that good seasons are on the horizon for Montreal.If the guys develop well, the Canadiens will have the tools to compete against the best NHL teams in five years.Scott Wheeler (The Athletic), who is a prospect specialist, is currently completing his annual exercise.

He ranks (in order) the best prospect pools in the NHL… And today, he shared his article on the Canadiens.

Wheeler ranks the Canadiens’ prospect pool 3rd in the NHL and he also rated the best young players in the organization.

Ivan Demidov

Jacob Fowler

David Reinbacher

Michael Hage

Logan Mailloux

Joshua Roy

Owen Beck

Jakub Dobes

Oliver Kapanen

Adam Engström

Filip Mesar

Bogdan Konyushkov

William Trudeau

Yevgeni Volohkin

Florian Xhekaj

The Athletic just provided a good overview of the Canadiens’ prospects. The team is ranked 3rd in the NHL in their list. I have no issue with the ranking of the 15 prospects on this list. A realistic list that makes us excited.https://t.co/PsHZMcXyvz — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 6, 2025

His list looks like this:The list makes sense:

You will notice that Lane Hutson is not listed, but that’s normal.

The defender is no longer a prospect since he already has 60 games under his belt in the NHL.

We can also see that Logan Mailloux appears on Scott Wheeler’s ranking even though he is currently with the Canadiens. The difference is that he has only played seven games in his NHL career.

However, we shouldn’t assume too quickly that Mailloux will be sent back to the AHL shortly. Kaiden Guhle’s injury complicates things for the Canadiens, after all…

All in all, the Canadiens are equipped to go to war in the coming years, and that’s why we say that patience is needed with the rebuild.

Kent Hughes also has what it takes to build a significant trade because he also has several quality draft picks in the coming years.

That being said, it’s frustrating to see the team lose regularly as they have for the past two weeks because we want the team to progress.

But hey. It’s rain before the sunshine… Right?

In Brief

– Will he be able to play?

Nathan MacKinnon said he reached out to Sidney Crosby to see how his injury is.

«I think he’s doing fine. Definitely scary.»

Asked if he thought Crosby could still play 4 Nations:

«I’d imagine. I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but he’s a very very tough individual.… — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) February 6, 2025

– It takes guts!

Xin Fang hit a SMOOTH “Kucherov” in the shootout to secure the win for China, in their opener of the final round of Olympic qualifiers (h/t @Kyle_Cush) pic.twitter.com/dyiXs2UB8e — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 6, 2025

– A perfect combination.

– Enjoy reading.