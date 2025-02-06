Skip to content
The CH has the 3rd best bank of hopes in the NHL, according to The Athletic

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens have good prospects within the organization.

The management has done well in the draft in recent years, which suggests that good seasons are on the horizon for Montreal.

If the guys develop well, the Canadiens will have the tools to compete against the best NHL teams in five years.

Scott Wheeler (The Athletic), who is a prospect specialist, is currently completing his annual exercise.

He ranks (in order) the best prospect pools in the NHL… And today, he shared his article on the Canadiens.

Wheeler ranks the Canadiens’ prospect pool 3rd in the NHL and he also rated the best young players in the organization.

His list looks like this:

  • Ivan Demidov
  • Jacob Fowler
  • David Reinbacher
  • Michael Hage
  • Logan Mailloux
  • Joshua Roy
  • Owen Beck
  • Jakub Dobes
  • Oliver Kapanen
  • Adam Engström
  • Filip Mesar
  • Bogdan Konyushkov
  • William Trudeau
  • Yevgeni Volohkin
  • Florian Xhekaj
The list makes sense:

You will notice that Lane Hutson is not listed, but that’s normal.

The defender is no longer a prospect since he already has 60 games under his belt in the NHL.

We can also see that Logan Mailloux appears on Scott Wheeler’s ranking even though he is currently with the Canadiens. The difference is that he has only played seven games in his NHL career.

However, we shouldn’t assume too quickly that Mailloux will be sent back to the AHL shortly. Kaiden Guhle’s injury complicates things for the Canadiens, after all…

All in all, the Canadiens are equipped to go to war in the coming years, and that’s why we say that patience is needed with the rebuild.

Kent Hughes also has what it takes to build a significant trade because he also has several quality draft picks in the coming years.

That being said, it’s frustrating to see the team lose regularly as they have for the past two weeks because we want the team to progress.

But hey. It’s rain before the sunshine… Right?


