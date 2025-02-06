The CH has the 3rd best bank of hopes in the NHL, according to The Athletic

The CH has the 3rd best bank of hopes in the NHL, according to The AthleticMarc-Olivier Cook
He ranks (in order) the best prospect pools in the NHL… And today, he shared his article on the Canadiens.
Wheeler ranks the Canadiens’ prospect pool 3rd in the NHL and he also rated the best young players in the organization.
- Ivan Demidov
- Jacob Fowler
- David Reinbacher
- Michael Hage
- Logan Mailloux
- Joshua Roy
- Owen Beck
- Jakub Dobes
- Oliver Kapanen
- Adam Engström
- Filip Mesar
- Bogdan Konyushkov
- William Trudeau
- Yevgeni Volohkin
- Florian Xhekaj
The Athletic just provided a good overview of the Canadiens’ prospects. The team is ranked 3rd in the NHL in their list. I have no issue with the ranking of the 15 prospects on this list. A realistic list that makes us excited.https://t.co/PsHZMcXyvz
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 6, 2025
You will notice that Lane Hutson is not listed, but that’s normal.
We can also see that Logan Mailloux appears on Scott Wheeler’s ranking even though he is currently with the Canadiens. The difference is that he has only played seven games in his NHL career.
However, we shouldn’t assume too quickly that Mailloux will be sent back to the AHL shortly. Kaiden Guhle’s injury complicates things for the Canadiens, after all…
All in all, the Canadiens are equipped to go to war in the coming years, and that’s why we say that patience is needed with the rebuild.
That being said, it’s frustrating to see the team lose regularly as they have for the past two weeks because we want the team to progress.
But hey. It’s rain before the sunshine… Right?
