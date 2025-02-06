Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Canadiens finish their trip in California with a loss

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
The Canadiens finish their trip in California with a loss
Credit: Last night (or earlier, yesterday morning), the CH ended its losing streak by defeating the Sharks 4-3. Martin St-Louis’s team had the chance to win a second game in 24 hours. This time, they faced the Kings. Here are the lineups: Tonight’s lineup Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6N0jBPP02B — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2025 Tonight’s @LAKings […]
Last night (or earlier, yesterday morning), the CH ended its losing streak by defeating the Sharks 4-3.

Martin St-Louis’s team had the chance to win a second game in 24 hours. This time, they faced the Kings.

Here are the lineups:

Los Angeles started the period strong, and poor Jakub Dobes was left on his own.

He conceded a goal in the first period, right from the start, on a shot by Vladislav Gavrikov.

The CH did not score in the first period, marking the fourth consecutive period that Dobes had no offensive support.

Not ideal…

At the start of the second period, Alex Carrier received a penalty, but after it was served, Mike Matheson scored one of the weirdest goals of his career.

But 92 seconds later, Los Angeles took the lead again.

The goal was scored by Warren Foegele on a penalty shot.

Just 15 seconds into the third period, the Kings struck hard against the visitors.

They scored a third goal.

But Montreal did not give up, scoring a goal moments later.

Josh Anderson deflected a shot from Alexandre Carrier.

In the middle of the period, Lane Hutson, behind the play, received a stick to the face.

No penalty was called, and LA took advantage to score.

Once again, Montreal narrowed the gap moments later.

Logan Mailloux scored his second goal of the season in the NHL. It was his first game since October 29.

But the home team regained a two-goal lead just seconds later. Kevin Fiala, again.

Montreal once again left their goalie on his own during the play. And Pierre Houde said Dobes should have stopped that shot. Come on.

Final score: 6-3. Los Angeles added a goal into an empty net.

Montreal, who finished their trip in the American West with a record of 1-2-0, will return to action at home on Saturday. The team will face the Devils at 1 PM. The following day, they will play against the Lightning at the same time. #SuperBowl


Overtime

High risk, high reward, as they say.

– Well done.

– Still.

– A 600th game for Adrian Kempe.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content