The Canadiens finish their trip in California with a loss

Martin St-Louis’s team had the chance to win a second game in 24 hours. This time, they faced the Kings.
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2025
Tonight’s @LAKings Line Rushes –
Turcotte – Kopitar – Kempe
Foegele – Danault – Moore
Fiala – Byfield – Laferriere
Jeannot – Lewis – Thomas
Gavrikov – Doughty
Edmundson – Clarke
Moverare – Spence
Kuemper
Rittich
— Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) February 6, 2025
Gavy called to say Kings are buzzing early
— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 6, 2025
Not ideal…
exactly just how we drew it up
just how we Drew it up#GoHabsGo
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2025
Penalty shot! Jakub Dobes beaten by the great shot by Warren Foegele
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025
Very bad start to the 3rd period for the CH
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025
Alexandre Carrier brings hope back
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025
Laferriere and Fiala stun the CH
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025
LOGAN MAILLOUX
A heavy shot, but especially precise from the defenseman to beat Darcy Kuemper.
— RDS (@RDSca) February 6, 2025
Overtime
– High risk, high reward, as they say.
The Matheson – Mailloux pairing is interesting. It’s like building a car that can go 400 km/h, but has no brakes.
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 6, 2025
– Well done.
Canadian national anthem in French in Los Angeles @LAKings
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 6, 2025
– Still.
19 teams had scouts at the game between the @CanadiensMTL and the @LAKings @TVASports
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 6, 2025
– A 600th game for Adrian Kempe.
6@Yaamava | #MilestoneMoment
— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 6, 2025
Another one.
We’re calling a spade a spade: what a terrible game from Patrik Laine.
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 6, 2025