The Canadiens finish their trip in California with a loss

Credit:

Last night (or earlier, yesterday morning), the CH ended its losing streak by defeating the Sharks 4-3.

Martin St-Louis’s team had the chance to win a second game in 24 hours. This time, they faced the Kings.

Tonight’s @LAKings Line Rushes – Turcotte – Kopitar – Kempe

Foegele – Danault – Moore

Fiala – Byfield – Laferriere

Jeannot – Lewis – Thomas Gavrikov – Doughty

Edmundson – Clarke

Moverare – Spence Kuemper

Rittich — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) February 6, 2025

Gavy called to say Kings are buzzing early pic.twitter.com/hbb4DFXLAQ — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 6, 2025

Here are the lineups:Los Angeles started the period strong, and poor Jakub Dobes was left on his own.He conceded a goal in the first period, right from the start, on a shot by Vladislav Gavrikov.The CH did not score in the first period, marking the fourth consecutive period that Dobes had no offensive support.

Not ideal…

exactly just how we drew it up just how we Drew it up#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/agPIzxwloZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2025

Penalty shot! Jakub Dobes beaten by the great shot by Warren Foegele pic.twitter.com/I7ilk8WmZz — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025

Very bad start to the 3rd period for the CH pic.twitter.com/3oeAsTql7p — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025

Alexandre Carrier brings hope back pic.twitter.com/LmsNUpvpKG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025

Laferriere and Fiala stun the CH pic.twitter.com/amsdeRRkNR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025

LOGAN MAILLOUX A heavy shot, but especially precise from the defenseman to beat Darcy Kuemper. pic.twitter.com/0Jcf42jUW4 — RDS (@RDSca) February 6, 2025

Overtime

At the start of the second period, Alex Carrier received a penalty, but after it was served, Mike Matheson scored one of the weirdest goals of his career.But 92 seconds later, Los Angeles took the lead again.The goal was scored by Warren Foegele on a penalty shot.Just 15 seconds into the third period, the Kings struck hard against the visitors.They scored a third goal.But Montreal did not give up, scoring a goal moments later.Josh Anderson deflected a shot from Alexandre Carrier.In the middle of the period, Lane Hutson, behind the play, received a stick to the face.No penalty was called, and LA took advantage to score.Once again, Montreal narrowed the gap moments later.Logan Mailloux scored his second goal of the season in the NHL. It was his first game since October 29.Montreal once again left their goalie on his own during the play. And Pierre Houde said Dobes should have stopped that shot. Come on.Final score: 6-3. Los Angeles added a goal into an empty net.Montreal, who finished their trip in the American West with a record of 1-2-0, will return to action at home on Saturday. The team will face the Devils at 1 PM. The following day, they will play against the Lightning at the same time. #SuperBowl

– High risk, high reward, as they say.

The Matheson – Mailloux pairing is interesting. It’s like building a car that can go 400 km/h, but has no brakes. — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 6, 2025

– Well done.

Canadian national anthem in French in Los Angeles @LAKings — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 6, 2025

– Still.

19 teams had scouts at the game between the @CanadiensMTL and the @LAKings @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 6, 2025

– A 600th game for Adrian Kempe.