Race at Calder (Daily Faceoff): Hutson still 1st | Michkov no longer in the top-3

Who will win the Calder Trophy for the 24-25 season?A month ago, three names caught attention in the race for the trophy.

Here, you’ll understand that I’m talking about Lane Hutson, Matvei Michkov, and Macklin Celebrini.

Three goals (only)

Four assists

A differential of -20 (!)

Today, one of these three guys has really struggled over the past few weeks and has unintentionally fallen out of the race. I am referring to Matvei Michkov, who is experiencing tough times in his last 25 games:

Michkov’s poor performance means that at the time of writing, he is no longer seen as one of the three favorites to win the trophy according to DailyFaceoff.

Lane Hutson is ranked first, Macklin Celebrini is in second place on the list… And in third place, we find the name of Flames goalie, Dustin Wolf:

But like Michkov, Lane Hutson is also facing challenges lately.

We talk about it when things are going well… But we also need to talk about it when things are not going as well!

Hutson has collected two assists in his last two games, but he has also gone scoreless in five consecutive matches. Coincidence or not, the Canadiens have lost six of their last seven games… And it’s been seven games since Lane Hutson has performed well.

If I had to bet an old $2 lying around, I would wager that Celebrini will walk away with the trophy. That could change if Hutson finds his magic touch again and starts racking up points at an incredible pace… But Celebrini, at the pace he’s going, could finish the season with over 60 points.

In Brief

It will be difficult for Hutson to win the Calder if his former teammate at Boston University continues to be this good.

