Patrik Laine has only one goal at five-on-five (in 26 games)

We know what the problem is with Patrik Laine.The guy has all the skills necessary to be one of the best players in the National Hockey League, but the will is not always there in his case.

If he doesn’t feel like playing, it’s pretty noticeable. And for the past two weeks, it seems more glaring than ever…

Laine helped the Canadiens in his own way upon his return to play by scoring 12 goals in his first 18 games in the Tricolore uniform.

Since then? It’s been radio silence.

But when we look at Laine’s performance game by game since his return, we also notice that 10 of his 12 goals have been scored on the power play.

Below the table, I’ve highlighted the two games where we saw him score at even strength.

But be careful: during the game against the Rangers, Laine scored at even strength… But in overtime, three on three.

This means he has

One goal in 26 games (at five-on-five)… That’s also three goals (at five-on-five) over the course of a full 82-game season.

We agree that for a player of Patrik Laine’s caliber, that is unacceptable. He earns a salary of $8.7 million per season and he needs to find a way to help the team.

Kent Hughes did not take a big risk by acquiring him from Columbus since it practically cost nothing.

I have nothing against Jordan Harris… But I don’t miss him either, and I’m sure it’s the same for many of you.

That being said, I have the impression that Laine is slowly starting to distance himself from Montreal due to how he is playing.

In fact, I have a hard time believing that the Canadiens’ management is impressed seeing him dragging his feet on the ice… And I also have a hard time believing that the management sees him as an indispensable player in Martin St-Louis’s lineup right now.

He has one year left on his contract after the current season, and if he doesn’t wake up, the chances of him staying in Montreal are going to be very slim.

At least, it would be illogical for the Canadiens – who have a culture where all players must give their all to win – to offer a new contract to a player who seems to be simply disinterested in the sport right now.

