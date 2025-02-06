Skip to content
Martin St-Louis: “The guys need to be honest about their performances.”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Do you want to use the excuse of fatigue to talk about the Canadiens’ loss to the Kings – and the team’s ugly streak – last night? No? Know that Jake Evans feels the same way.

When asked about it after last night’s game, the Canadiens center did not seem to be a satisfied customer regarding how the Montreal Canadiens have been playing lately.

In his view, everyone has a busy schedule, and the team can’t lean on that to justify the losses. He primarily acknowledges that the team was not ready for their match last night.

And that was the point.

The Habs shouldn’t be searching for excuses because it was a matter of starting the game on time. We can see this sometimes with the team whether the guys are rested or not.

This means the problem lies elsewhere.

Regarding that, last night, Martin St-Louis did not try to shield his guys. On the contrary: he took advantage of the defeat to remind that some needed to do more.

According to the coach, it starts on an individual level. St-Louis asks his players if they can be more alert or if they can give more on the ice.

It’s rare for him to speak this way.

Guys need to be honest about their performances and efforts. – Martin St-Louis

One might think that Patrik Laine, who has really been slowing down for a while, was specifically targeted. Yesterday, he was the least utilized skater for the Habs (11:33), and it was deserved.

Will this yield results?


