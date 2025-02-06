Martin St-Louis: “The guys need to be honest about their performances.”Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jake Evans didn’t mince his words after the game:
"I don't think we were ready; they were. They dominated us."
The Habs are struggling, and everyone needs to look in the mirror.
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 6, 2025
Guys need to be honest about their performances and efforts. – Martin St-Louis
in brief
Hockey will officially become Quebec's national sport this morning, we are told by Olivier Bossé.
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) February 6, 2025
It's the story of the Blue Jays' offseason.
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 6, 2025
Simon Nemec recalled by #NJDevils
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 6, 2025
Jakob Pelletier went through a whole range of emotions when he was traded mid-game last week.

He told me how it happened today.
He told me how it happened today.
https://t.co/FUCHmracIn
— Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) February 6, 2025