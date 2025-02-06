Skip to content
LPHF: a (small) fine of $250 for Marie-Philip Poulin

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
In the NHL, when a player is fined, they must pay a $5,000 penalty. Each time, it sparks reactions since $5,000 is not much for millionaires.

This is a comment that often comes up.

It’s worth noting that this is how it is because the maximum amount that can be given to a player is limited. It cannot be too high… and we must keep in mind that the real financial punishments come when a player is suspended.

But still. All this to say that the amounts of fines raise eyebrows in hockey.

And on this topic, we can discuss what happens in the PHF when a fine is issued. This is a subject that has been discussed in recent moments due to what happened with Marie-Philip Poulin.

The player from the Victoire, who made a dangerous move on the ice, was fined. And seeing that she was “relieved” of an amount of $250 really made waves.

After all, $250 is not much.

Obviously, when we put things into perspective, we see that the PHF has a minimum salary of $35,000. And if we compare $250 on $35,000 or $5,000 on $775,000 in the NHL, we arrive at a result that looks similar.

In the NHL, it’s 0.6% of the annual salary. And in the PHF, it’s 0.7% of the annual salary. They are comparable.

That said, Marie-Philip Poulin does not earn the minimum wage, and that’s where we see that $250 for the action that occurred on the ice is not much. It was a big incident, after all.

It should be noted that the fact that the opponent was not injured played a part in the decision not to give a game misconduct penalty to the captain of the Montreal Victoire.


