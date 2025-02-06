LPHF: a (small) fine of $250 for Marie-Philip Poulin

Marie-Philip Poulin was assessed a five-minute major for charging on this hit. pic.twitter.com/aLcSqlIjZt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 2, 2025

Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin gets fined $250 for blindsiding New York Sirens’ Jade Downie-Landry The #PWHL states “since the infraction did not result in an injury to the face or head of [Downie-Landry],” Poulin wasn’t given a game misconduct, per the league’s… https://t.co/Mf5YBCbMJc — Tyler Kuehl (@TJKu29) February 6, 2025

In the NHL, when a player is fined, they must pay a $5,000 penalty. Each time, it sparks reactions since $5,000 is not much for millionaires.This is a comment that often comes up.It's worth noting that this is how it is because the maximum amount that can be given to a player is limited. It cannot be too high… and we must keep in mind that the real financial punishments come when a player is suspended.But still. All this to say that the amounts of fines raise eyebrows in hockey.And on this topic, we can discuss what happens in the PHF when a fine is issued. This is a subject that has been discussed in recent moments due to what happened with Marie-Philip Poulin.The player from the Victoire, who made a dangerous move on the ice, was fined. And seeing that she was "relieved" of an amount of $250 really made waves.After all, $250 is not much.Obviously, when we put things into perspective, we see that the PHF has a minimum salary of $35,000. And if we compare $250 on $35,000 or $5,000 on $775,000 in the NHL, we arrive at a result that looks similar.In the NHL, it's 0.6% of the annual salary. And in the PHF, it's 0.7% of the annual salary. They are comparable.That said, Marie-Philip Poulin does not earn the minimum wage, and that's where we see that $250 for the action that occurred on the ice is not much. It was a big incident, after all.It should be noted that the fact that the opponent was not injured played a part in the decision not to give a game misconduct penalty to the captain of the Montreal Victoire.