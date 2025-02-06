Joshua Roy back on skates

Credit: On January 17, Joshua Roy fell hard along the boards and left the game with an upper body injury. A few days later, the club confirmed he would be out for three to four weeks, which abruptly hindered his season. But now he is back. Three weeks after his injury, the Rocket posted a photo […]

On January 17, Joshua Roy fell hard along the boards and left the game with an upper body injury.A few days later, the club confirmed he would be out for three to four weeks, which abruptly hindered his season. But now he is back.Three weeks after his injury, the Rocket posted a photo of the skater. Good news!

Without Roy, one could wonder if Pascal Vincent’s team would perform well.

After all, one of the best players on the team had fallen in battle. But during the Quebecer’s absence, the team won five of its six games. Not bad.

As of this writing, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate is in first place in the northern division and third overall in the entire AHL.

Now that Roy is back, he will need to show what he is capable of. He must prove he belongs in the NHL and deserves a spot with the big club, at least for next season.

Mathias Brunet said in this week’s exclusive episode of the podcast Processus, “he is at a crossroads.”

"He needs to put things in place to be a true professional to the core." Mathias Brunet explains what Joshua Roy needs to do to establish himself in the NHL

In Brief

He must set a goal of playing in the NHL at all costs.And for that, he will have to work very hard and make sacrifices.The Rocket will return to action tomorrow against the Toronto Marlies after a one-week break (all-star event).

