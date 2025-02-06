Joshua Roy back on skates

Joshua Roy back on skatesRaphael Simard
Without Roy, one could wonder if Pascal Vincent’s team would perform well.
After all, one of the best players on the team had fallen in battle. But during the Quebecer’s absence, the team won five of its six games. Not bad.
As of this writing, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate is in first place in the northern division and third overall in the entire AHL.
Mathias Brunet said in this week’s exclusive episode of the podcast Processus, “he is at a crossroads.”
“He needs to put things in place to be a true professional to the core.”
Mathias Brunet explains what Joshua Roy needs to do to establish himself in the NHL
