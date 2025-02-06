J.T. Miller in New York: his wife and Vincent Trocheck’s wife pushed hard for it to happen

J.T. Miller in New York: his wife and Vincent Trocheck’s wife pushed hard for it to happenRaphael Simard
Just under a month ago, Trocheck’s wife surprised Mrs. Miller in Vancouver for her birthday while the two players were on the road. They then called their husbands and pushed them to finalize a trade that would bring Miller to New York (even though it was out of their control).
The right winger then admitted that he personally spoke to Miller on behalf of the Rangers to gauge the former Canucks player’s interest in New York.
Honestly, it’s pretty close to tampering. – Trevor Connors, Hockey Feed
I don’t know if the NHL will investigate, but there is a pretty undeniable piece of evidence. Moreover, remember that the Canucks sent a memo to other teams last January advising them of potential tampering allegations.
I don’t know if the Trochecks and the Millers know what they’ve gotten themselves into…
