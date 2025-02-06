J.T. Miller in New York: his wife and Vincent Trocheck’s wife pushed hard for it to happen

Credit: In three games since being traded to the New York Rangers, J.T. Miller has already scored four points, including two goals. He seems at peace and is reuniting with the team that drafted him in 2011. But more importantly, he is reconnecting with his good friend Vincent Trocheck. When Miller was in the Big Apple, […]

Vincent Trocheck says J.T. Miller may have been MORE intense as a kid pic.twitter.com/YnepUw83yA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 6, 2025

In three games since being traded to the New York Rangers, J.T. Miller has already scored four points, including two goals.He seems at peace and is reuniting with the team that drafted him in 2011. But more importantly, he is reconnecting with his good friend Vincent Trocheck. When Miller was in the Big Apple, Trocheck was not there, and the two forwards have always wanted to play together.They are best friends, and their wives are friends too. In fact, the two women strongly encouraged Miller to reunite with Trocheck in New York. But just how hard did they push? Some say there were illegal communications (tampering). The tampering is an English word that directly translates to words like falsifications, manipulation, alteration, rigging, but in a more sports-specific term, it refers to someone who has attempted to lure a player under contract with another team to their own team.

Just under a month ago, Trocheck’s wife surprised Mrs. Miller in Vancouver for her birthday while the two players were on the road. They then called their husbands and pushed them to finalize a trade that would bring Miller to New York (even though it was out of their control).

The right winger then admitted that he personally spoke to Miller on behalf of the Rangers to gauge the former Canucks player’s interest in New York.

Honestly, it’s pretty close to tampering. – Trevor Connors, Hockey Feed

I don’t know if the NHL will investigate, but there is a pretty undeniable piece of evidence. Moreover, remember that the Canucks sent a memo to other teams last January advising them of potential tampering allegations.

Did the Trocheck-Miller incident relate to this memo? Perhaps.

I don’t know if the Trochecks and the Millers know what they’ve gotten themselves into…

