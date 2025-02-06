Increase of the cap: Carey Price’s contract becomes tradable

Increase of the cap: Carey Price’s contract becomes tradableRaphael Simard
In Brief
Sports Fans I Dylan Cozens with the @CanadiensMTL against Kirby Dach?
Dany Dubé would make the trade without issue, as he explains to @LangloisMario.https://t.co/RcyrkP56SO
— 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) February 6, 2025
The Raptors wiped out by Jackson and the Grizzlieshttps://t.co/U1G40aU1eV
— RDS (@RDSca) February 6, 2025
Breaking: The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tI4jo2cYhM
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025
LHJMQ: Justin Carbonneau continues to light up the score sheethttps://t.co/b6Xihuik1q
— RDS (@RDSca) February 6, 2025