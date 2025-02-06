Skip to content
Increase of the cap: Carey Price’s contract becomes tradable

 Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images
Even though Carey Price’s contract does not affect the Canadiens’ salary cap during the season, it is still a burden.

And I imagine that for the right price, Kent Hughes would have no trouble trading him. But then again, a team would need to agree to take on such a contract. It is not typical for the Montreal GM to offer a pick for a team to take on a bad contract.

However, with the rise of the salary cap (potentially up to $95.5 million in 2025-2026), things could change, and the goalie’s contract could become tradable, according to Pierre LeBrun. Simon Snake Boisvert also discussed it in the latest episode of Processus.

Things could change because the cap will increase, but the floor will too.

And poorer teams will have to comply with this floor. It’s a shame the Arizona Coyotes are no longer around…

This floor will be higher, and if a team is slow to reach the floor, the contract of number 31 is very appealing. Why? Because it has a salary cap hit of $10.5 million, but the owner will only have to shell out two million dollars. It is really the owner who will have to pay and not the insurers, confirms LeBrun.

It’s enticing for a less wealthy team, in any case.

Price’s deal expires after the next season, so if he is traded (and he must agree due to his no-move clause), it will be in the upcoming year, until March 2026.

But number 31 has every interest in lifting his no-move clause, because no matter where he would be traded, he would pay less tax than in Quebec. There won’t be a problem, then.


