For four matches, Jakub Dobes has not been up to the mark

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
For four matches, Jakub Dobes has not been up to the mark
Credit: Getty Images
When Jakub Dobes arrived in the NHL, he was breaking everything. We all knew, of course, that he couldn’t maintain such a cruising pace.

But for the past four games, it’s different.

As Simon-Olivier Lorange mentioned on social media, for the last four games, Dobes’ stats resemble a return to reality for the hope of the Flanelle.

The first four games of Jakub Dobes:

4-0-0
0.98
.963

His last four games:

1-2-1
3.95
.881

If you’re looking for a return to reality, there it is.

— Simon-Olivier Lorange (@so-lorange.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 03:22

Obviously, a goalie has ups and downs in a career. That’s normal.

But it forces us to wonder, due to the circumstances, if Dobes shouldn’t go play games in the minors and eventually dominate at the American League level.

Would you be surprised to learn that after the weekend (I would play him on Sunday if I were Martin St-Louis), he went to Laval on the sidelines of the Four Nations Showdown?

Not me either.

I’m not saying that’s going to happen… but the CH is no longer actively in a playoff race with Dobes stopping everything that moves. The situation has changed with the Canadiens.

Without saying he needs to be sent down right now, it’s clear he would benefit from it. And it’s also clear that Cayden Primeau is playing like a goalie who could deserve another chance up top… #Undefeated

Ultimately, it will come down to what the CH wants to do with Dobes. If they want to have him play in the minors because it would be better long-term, so be it. But if it’s judged that he benefits more from working with the Canadiens, then keep him for a little while longer.

But right now, circumstances raise questions. This wasn’t a discussion that was possible in mid-January, let’s say.

Let’s also remember that the Canadiens will surely want answers about Cayden Primeau by the end of the season. With Jacob Fowler pushing, significant questions will arise this summer regarding the netminding situation.

Therefore, the CH must place Dobes in a good position, but also position themselves advantageously to make an informed decision this summer regarding the management of the organization’s goaltenders.


In Brief

