For four matches, Jakub Dobes has not been up to the mark

For four matches, Jakub Dobes has not been up to the markCharles-Alexis Brisebois
The first four games of Jakub Dobes:
4-0-0
0.98
.963
His last four games: 1-2-1
3.95
.881
If you’re looking for a return to reality, there it is. — Simon-Olivier Lorange (@so-lorange.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 03:22
Cayden Primeau is named Goaltender of the Month for January in the AHL
Cayden Primeau named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January #GoRocket https://t.co/0qprpeN2aN pic.twitter.com/FbT2VsE5GR — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 5, 2025
In Brief
#Habs Rasmus Bergqvist will go to Södertälje in HockeyAllsvenskan to get more ice time in a more competitive league than the Swedish U20 league. Very good development path for the youngster. #GoHabsGo
— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) February 6, 2025
#CBJ Zach Werenski said he’s leaning toward playing tonight against #UtahHC but a firm decision will be made this afternoon after his nap.
1/2 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 6, 2025