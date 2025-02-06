Skip to content
Dylan Cozens: not the only target of the Canadiens, who want to add a young player within a month

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
We do not yet know what Kent Hughes will do by March 7. But we know that everything is on the table.

We do not know if the GM will take a “traditional” strategy by being a seller or a buyer, as it is also possible to believe that the Canadiens could adopt a hybrid strategy.

After all, what would stop the Canadiens from doing both if the possibilities are on the table?

It is possible that the Habs might want to trade a rental player. And if that is the case, one could think that Joel Armia is just attractive enough to be traded, but he is not too little attractive (Christian Dvorak) or too important for the Habs (Jake Evans, David Savard) this season.

And indeed, regarding this subject, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts, Sportsnet) wrote that Armia’s performances are being noticed elsewhere in the NHL.

It is true that in his role, a club might want him. And if he performs well in Finland’s colors in the coming weeks, he could really raise interest in him.

Time will tell what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton think about all this.

But just because the Canadiens are potentially considering trading a player like Armia, for example, does not mean that acquiring a piece for the future cannot be done right now instead of waiting until this summer. It would allow for replacing Armia in the lineup.

The name of Dylan Cozens has circulated widely since yesterday. It is still a possibility.

But as Marco D’Amico (RG media) reports, Cozens is not the only player the Canadiens have on their radar. Adding a young player to the core – and doing it in the next month – is a goal for the team.

If it is not Cozens (who will not easily be pried away from Buffalo… especially for a division rival that does not want to part with its first-round picks before knowing how the 2025 draft will unfold), and it is someone else, that works too.

In addition to Cozens, the names of Trevor Zegras and Casey Mittelstadt are also in discussion. This is nothing new as these names have already been circulating in Montreal.

Bowen Byram could also be one to watch if the team decides to make a move on the blue line. So in other words: anything is possible for the Canadiens.


