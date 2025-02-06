Dylan Cozens: not the only target of the Canadiens, who want to add a young player within a month

Dylan Cozens: not the only target of the Canadiens, who want to add a young player within a monthCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Written 32:https://t.co/Np8lMkWby2
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 6, 2025
NHL sources have confirmed that the Canadiens are looking to add a young center, with Dylan Cozens, among others, on their radar. See the full report below:
via @mndamico https://t.co/kmaQqwbX3r — RG (@TheRGMedia) February 6, 2025
In brief
Sidney Crosby is on the ice for practice. #Pens pic.twitter.com/ajUMtKBFXp
— Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) February 6, 2025
But to think that New York is the favorite in its division is another story. https://t.co/TsXmaVpv9l
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 6, 2025
4 Nations teams have until 5 p.m. ET Monday to replace injured players on their rosters. They can only replace injured players during the event itself in emergency situations, where they drop below 18 (skaters) and 2 (goalies).
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 6, 2025