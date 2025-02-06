Skip to content
12 consecutive matches coming from behind: that explains the position of the CH in the standings

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
“Playing catch-up hockey” is a cliché in the sports world. But it is for a reason.

After all, when you are always playing from behind, you can only play a different kind of hockey that is less conducive to victory. It’s just normal.

And these days, it partly explains why the Canadiens are just two points away from second to last place in the East.

(Credit: NHL.com)
Because yes, the Flannel is just sliding down the standings these days. The fact of always losing games and always playing catch-up hockey leads to these results.

Ah, the ups and downs of a rebuilding phase…

Reconstruction Jean Perron GIFfrom Reconstruction GIFs

It should be noted that for the last 12 games, the Canadiens have been behind in each of their matches. This information was provided by statistician Guillaume Villemaire.

And in the last 18 games, it has happened… 17 times.

In yesterday’s defeat by a score of 6-3 against the Kings, it was clear that the CH didn’t have it. Right from the start of the game, it was moving way too fast for Martin St-Louis’s men.

Seven shots (and one goal) in 99 seconds of play? That’s not ideal.

Clearly, the Montreal team was dominated by its opponents. During the match, the team recorded 16 fewer shots (37 to 21) than the locals, and on the ice, the eye test showed it reflected the nature of the game.

The advanced stats can’t tell us that the CH looked good there…

What caused the Canadiens to lose their match for the second time in three games in California? What were the elements of the defeat?

There are several. And the fact that the Canadian national anthem was sung in French is not one of them…

1. The power play had a little revival against the Sharks, but otherwise, lately, it has been struggling. And when a team has difficulty capitalizing on its power play opportunities, it doesn’t help.

The CH’s PP looks disorganized, and it’s possibly one of the aspects that made Martin St-Louis say that some needed to give more.

2. Jakub Dobes doesn’t have much offensive support, but he still allowed five goals on 36 shots. He is no longer as hot as he was at the start of his NHL career. That’s not unusual, but…

But getting a little more from him would help.

3. Logan Mailloux is not having a strong season in Laval. He is expected to take on a more defensive role, and last night, in his first NHL game in 2025, he wasn’t perfect.

But he found a way to score a goal.

4. When Nick Suzuki is not at his best, he hurts the Canadiens’ chances. And as the guys from the Morning Club discussed this morning at BPM Sports, the CH needs a healthy Suzuki to win.

And for three games now, he has been struggling a bit more than before.

5. Patrik Laine was the least used player by the Canadiens yesterday. He only played for 11:33… and it was deserved as he again looked very poor on the ice.

He’s going to need to step up.

Patrik Laine was the least used player by Martin St-Louis against the Kings, with a playing time of 11:33.

He has been blanked from the score sheet for a 6th game in a row.

— pfrioletrds.bsky.social (@pfrioletrds.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 02:25


Overtime

The Canadiens will be back in Montreal today. There won’t be a practice, which is normal given all the traveling and to allow the guys to rest.

After that, the goal will be to prepare for the Devils and the Lightning during the famous Super Bowl weekend at the Bell Centre. These will be the last two games before the break.

